Energy Recovery Ventilator Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2025 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics, Munters, HEATEX AB, Johnson Controls, Daikin

Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market By Technology Type (Heat Pipe Heat Exchanger, Run-Around Coil, Plate Heat Exchanger, Rotary Heat Exchanger), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

MARKET ANALYSIS: GLOBAL ENERGY RECOVERY VENTILATOR MARKET

The Global Energy Recovery Ventilator Market accounted for USD 2.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

MARKET DEFINITION:GLOBAL ENERGY RECOVERY VENTILATOR MARKET

Energy recovery ventilator is the process of energy recovery and is considered to be the important component in an HVAC system as for the improvement in the indoor air quality. It fits in the cold climate atmosphere, in homes where there is no abundance season moisture in the warmth and additionally for homes situated in warmer climates where the outside humidity level is high. Major Market Drivers:

Rising importance of indoor air quality and its benefit

Numerous innovations in energy recovery ventilator and product differentiation

Growth of Green Buildings

Increase in the Need for Energy Consumption reduction

Market Restraint:

High installation and in maintenance costs

Lack of awareness

MARKET SEGMENTATION:GLOBAL ENERGY RECOVERY VENTILATOR MARKET

On the basis of technology type, the global energy recovery ventilator market is segmented into heat pipe heat exchanger, run-around coil, plate heat exchanger, rotary heat exchanger and others.

On the basis of application, the global energy recovery ventilator market is segmented into residential, industrial, commercial and others.

On the basis of geography, the global energy recovery ventilator market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: GLOBAL ENERGY RECOVERY VENTILATOR MARKET

The global energy recovery ventilator market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

MAJOR MARKET COMPETITORS: GLOBAL ENERGY REC

RECOVERY VENTILATOR MARKET

Some of the major players in global energy recovery ventilator market are FUJITSU GENERAL, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics, Munters, HEATEX AB, Johnson Controls, Daikin, Greenheck Fan Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Nortek Air Solutions, Ostberg Group¸ Carrier Airconditioning & Refrigeration Ltd., Airxchange, Paschal Heat, Air & Geothermal, Reznor Manufacturing Company, Ruskin Rooftop Systems, Renewaire, Zehnder America, Lennox International and Loren Cook Company among others.