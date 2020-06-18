DOOR HANDLES MARKET IS SHOWING STRONG POSITION NEAR FUTURE BY LEADING KEY VENDORS LIKE ASSA ABLOY, HÄFELE, ALLEGION PLC, SOBINCO, LATHAM’S SECURITY DOORSETS LTD., KURIKI MANUFACTURE CO., LTD, WEST INX LTD

Door Handles Market: Inclusive Insight

Some of the key players profiled in the study are ASSA ABLOY, Häfele, Allegion plc, Sobinco, Latham’s Security Doorsets Ltd., Kuriki Manufacture Co., Ltd, WEST inx Ltd, India International House Ltd., Sugatsune America, Inc., Sanvi Enterprise., Balaji Hardware, Bhunit Engineering Company Pvt. Ltd., AARKAY VOX, YalidDesign, alpro, Forcegroup, Italik Metalware Pvt. Ltd.,

Door handles market is expected to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 3.97% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing construction activities and rapid urbanization are the factor which will create new opportunities for the door handle market in the forecast period of 2020 to 202

Growing demand for fashionable and trendy door handle among population will accelerate the market growth. Increasing number of commercial buildings worldwide is also expected to enhance the market growth. Rising manufacturing of doors and windows is also expected to accelerate the demand for the door handle in the market. Manufacturers are also taking many initiatives so they can develop more advanced and developed door handles which is also anticipated to enhance the growth. On the other hand, rising disposable income and improvement in the standard of living of the people will also create new opportunities for the door handle market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Global Door Handle Market Scope and Market Size

The global door handle market is segmented on the basis of type, application and material type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The door handle market is also segmented in the basis of type as level handles, sliding door handles and door knobs.

Door handle market on the basis of material is segmented into metal type, plastic type and others

Based on application the door handle market has been segmented as residential and commercial.

Increasing Disposable Income

