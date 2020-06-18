COCONUT MILK MARKET WILL EXPAND EXPONENTIALLY BY 2027| GOYA FOODS INC., PUREHARVEST, MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INC., THEPPADUNGPORN COCONUT CO. LTD., EDWARD & SONS TRADING CO., , ITI TROPICALS, , PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC., DABUR

Coconut Milk Market: Inclusive Insight

The Coconut Milk Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Coconut Milk market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Goya Foods Inc., Pureharvest, McCormick & Company, Inc., Theppadungporn Coconut Co. Ltd., Edward & Sons Trading Co., , iTi Tropicals, , PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON, LLC., Dabur, , Thai Agri Foods Public Company Limited, ThaiCoconut public company(limited), Danone, Celebes Coconut Corporation, Asiatic Agro Industry Co. Ltd., SARI SEGAR HUSADA, SOCOCO, Ahya Coco Organic Food Manufacturing Corp. Heng Guan Food Industrial Pte Ltd, The WhiteWave Foods.

Global coconut milk market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Coconut Milk Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Nature: Organic and Conventional

By Form: Powder and Liquid), Packaging Type: Pouches, Bottles, Cans, Others

By Product Type: Coconut Cream, Coconut Milk Powder and Others

By End Use: Food & Beverage Processing, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Functional Food & Dietary Supplements, Food Services, and Household

By Distribution Channel: Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Global Coconut Milk Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers

Rising demand for plant-based food products will drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of coconut milk products in several food recipes is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing prevalence of lactose intolerance in North America and Europe will boost the market

Market Restraints

Increasing allergies due to high consumption of coconut milk will hamper the growth of market

Availability of substitutes to coconut milk such as spiced milk, soy milk, and yoghurt hinders the market growth

High cost of coconut milk as compared to dairy milk is another factor restraining the growth of this market

Increasing Disposable Income

