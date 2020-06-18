BIOMETRIC AS A SERVICE IN HEALTHCARE MARKET EXPLOSIVE GROWTH :LASERLOCK INTERNATIONAL, INC., M2SYS TECHNOLOGY, MORPHOTRUST USA, NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS, INC

North America biometric as a service in healthcare market is expected to reach USD 2,807.37 million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 23.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Biometric is a technology based on the biology and used in information assurance. Biometric identification secures the entry via human biological information such as fingerprints or DNA. Healthcare is now adopting the new biometric technology to prevent data as well as financial losses. Unimodal biometric have certain limitations which can be minimized by multimodal biometric system. The data stored in this is authenticated and verified identities are recorded in the database. Biometrics generally refers to the measurable biological characteristics. It is an authentication technique that relies on countable physical characteristics which can be checked automatically. The data is compared to the biometric data of various person kept in the database. Different types of biometric schemes are face, fingerprint, retina and other.

Company Coverage of North America Biometric as a Service In Healthcare Market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Gemalto NV, agnitio, BioAXS Co. Ltd., Cenmetrix (Pvt) Ltd. , FUJITSU, HID Global Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd. , Integrated Biometrics, Innovatrics, IRITECH, INC., LaserLock International, Inc., M2SYS Technology, MorphoTrust USA, Nuance Communications, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. , SecuGen Corporation, Uniphore, lumenvox, VoiceVault Voice Authentication and other.

Market Synopsis

Market Dynamics:

Recent Developments: In September 2018, HID Global (U.S) has acquired Crossmatch (U.S) which comprises of biometric identity management hardware as well as software which will enhance HID’s product portfolio which includes trusted identity products and services.Under this agreement, the company will strengthen its product portfolio related to biometrics security and will be able to fulfil the need of customers. In September, 2018, HID Global Corporation (U.S) acquired Crossmatch (U.S.) from Francisco Partners. Crossmatch products include biometric identity management hardware and software which will provide support to the HID’s product portfolio. Thus, it will help the company in maintaining product portfolio management. In June 2018, Czech Republic’s bank has deployed voice biometric technology from Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.) to increase security in the mobile banking system. Company has experienced the dramatic increase in consumers in 2017 which is around 300 million. In March 2016, MorphoTrust USA (U.S) has announced that it has signed contracts in order to provide fingerprinting services for the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) and New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS). This will help the company in conveying fingerprinting as well as other identity-related and biometric services to different states for multiple programs. In September 2018, SecuGen Corporation (U.S.) has announced that they will be showcasing the Unity Bluetooth fingerprint reader as well as the U20-ASF-BT OEM Bluetooth sensor at an upcoming trade show. This will help in maximizing its product portfolio.



Regional Analysis:

Region wise Analysis is mentioned in this North America Biometric as a Service In Healthcare research report which covers the key regions like

North America ((US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of the South America)

Middle east and Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman,)

Asia and Pacific region (Japan, China, South Korea, India New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, etc.)

Segmentation of the Market

Modality Type (Unimodal and Multimodal), Access Control and Authentication (Single-Factor Authentication and Multi-Factor authentication),

Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud),

Access Channel (Online, In-Person, Tablet, IoS and Android),

Application (Pharmacy Dispensing, Care Provider Authentication, Medical Record Security & Data Center Security, Patient Identification and Tracking, Home/Remote Patient Access, Narcotic Security, Counter Insurance Frauds and Others),

What Reports Provides.

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Important changes in North America Biometric as a Service In Healthcare Industry dynamics

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players In

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the North America Biometric as a Service In Healthcare market.

