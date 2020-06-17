Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market Is Thriving With Rising Latest Trends By 2027 |Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Pfizer Inc., Lonza, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amgen Inc, Genentech, Inc

Global tumor lysis syndrome market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. The growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as development of innovative therapies.

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Tumor Lysis Syndrome market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Tumor Lysis SyndromeMarket. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2020 to 2027 has been provided to determine the market potential.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global tumor lysis syndrome market are

Sanofi, The Menarini Group, Merck KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Pfizer Inc., Lonza, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amgen Inc, Genentech, Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Mallinckrodt, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, Sanofi received marketing approval from the U. S. FDA for Elitek (rasburicase), a recombinant urate oxidase enzyme used for initial management of plasma uric acid in patients that are expected to have tumor lysis syndrome (TLS) as a result of receiving different anti-cancer therapies. This approval will provide open gates for marketing of elitek, to Sanofi in the market

In June 2015, The Menarini Group received expanded indication approval in Europe for Adenuric (febuxostat), a novel drug used for treatment of patients with hyperuricemia and gout associated with intermediate to high risk of tumor lysis syndrome resulting from various chemotherapies. This indication provides adenuric (febuxostat) a clinical significance as compared to other existing drugs

Segmentation: Global Tumor Lysis Syndrome Market

By Pathophysiology

(Hyperuricemia, Acute Kidney Injury and Others),

Causative Therapy

(Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Biological Therapy and Others),

Diagnosis

(Blood Urea Nitrogen Test, Creatinine Test, Serum Electrolytes Test and Others),

Medication

(Allopurinol, Rasburicase, Febuxostat and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Injectable and Others),

End Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

High prevalence of TLS in individuals that are introduced to initial procedures of chemotherapies is a major driver for the market growth

Development of new therapies and treatment options for tumor lysis syndrome is expected to drive the market growth

Improvement in healthcare expenditure of many developed and developing countries will also boost the market growth in the forecast period

Favorable reimbursement policies governmental support in research and development for therapies of the disease will propel the growth of global market

Market Restraints

High cost therapies are expected to hamper the market growth

Lack of awareness about the disease, its complications and treatment options in general population will hinder the market growth

Side effects related to tumor lysis syndrome therapy is another factor restricting this market growth

