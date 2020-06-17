Ion Exchange Resins Market 2020-2026: Demand, Industry Overview, Segments and Competition DowDuPont Inc. (US), Lanxess  (Germany), Purolite (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Thermax

This Global Ion Exchange Resins Market report emphasizes key market dynamics of Chemcial and Materials industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Global Ion Exchange Resins Market research report proves to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. To build this Global Ion Exchange Resins Market report, detailed market analysis has been performed with the inputs from industry experts. All the data, figures and information is backed up by well recognized analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market Application (Power, Chemical, Water Treatment, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, Mining & Metals), Product Type (Chelation Resins, Anion Exchange Resins, Adsorbent Resins, Cation Exchange Resins, Mixed Bed Resins, Other Product Types ), Raw Material (Cross-Linked Polystyrene, Polystyrene Copolymer, Polyacrylic Copolymer, Other Raw Materials ), Matrix Structure (Sheet, Gel, Porous Beads, Microporous Beads, Powder, Other Matrix Structures ), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Ion Exchange Resins Market

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.27 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in awareness regarding the benefits of ion exchange resins and Increasing demand for nuclear electricity generation in emerging economies.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in ion exchange resins market are DowDuPont Inc. (US), Lanxess (Germany), Purolite (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Thermax (India), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (India), ResinTech (US), Novasep (US), SAMYANG CORPORATION (South Korea), Suqing Group (China), Dow Chemical (US), Eichrom Technologies Inc (US), Rohm & Haas (US).

Bengbu Dongli Chemical Co. Ltd.(China), Evoqua Water Technologies Llc (US), Aldex Chemical Company Limited(Canada) , Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.(US), Anhui Sanxing Resin Technology Co. Ltd.(China), Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Science & Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd. (China) and others.

Market Definition: Global Ion Exchange Resins Market

Ion exchange resins are polymers that are capable of exchanging particular ions within the polymer within the solution that is passed through them. Such resins are used for purifying water but also for various other applications including separation of elements. It has its wide application in power, chemical, water treatment, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, electrical & electronics, mining & metals. Growing urbanization & increasing affluence in the Asia-Pacific region may act as the major driver in the growth of ion exchange resins market. On the other side, increasing competition from reverse osmosis membrane in demineralization application may hinder the market.

Market Drivers:

There is rice in urbanization & increasing affluence in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be driving the market growth

There is Increase in demand for nuclear electricity generation in emerging economies is also expected to be driving the market growth

There is stringent environmental regulations which is expected to be driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Volatility in raw material prices is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Increasing competition from reverse osmosis membrane in demineralization application is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In Sep 2018, Avidity Science Acquires CT Chemicals Inc. This acquisition will expand Avidity’s portfolio of water purification solutions to include ion exchange and filtration media and cartridges.

In June 2017, ACM Technologies (Resin Tech), opened a new facility for generation of ion exchange resins in Gardena, U.S. The plant is to process spent resins, by providing regeneration and subsequent reuse. Innovations and capacity expansion is an indication of steady growth of the market for ion exchange resins.

Competitive Analysis:

Global ion exchange resins market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ion exchange resins market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

