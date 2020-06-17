Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market Research report 2019: Opportunity and Growth Analysis Agfa-Gevaert Group., BridgeHead Software Ltd, Philips Healthcare Information Solutions, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

What are the market tools and techniques employed to evaluate overall market?

Various market research tools and techniques such as PESTEL analysis, SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, Primary and secondary research methodologies have utilized to dig deep into this Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) market These research tools helps to identify hidden market opportunities of the market.

The major players covered in the vendor neutral archive (VNA) market report are

Hyland Software, Inc,

Agfa-Gevaert Group.,

BridgeHead Software Ltd,

Philips Healthcare Information Solutions,

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation,

Dell Inc,

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,

Mach7 Technologies Ltd,

Novarad,

IBM Watson Health,

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Global Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA) Market Scope and Market Size

Vendor neutral archive (VNA) market is segmented of the basis of delivery mode, procurement mode, imaging modality, usage model, and player type. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of delivery mode, the vendor neutral archive (VNA) market is segmented into on- premise (On-Site) VNA, hybrid VNA, and fully cloud-hosted VNA.

Based on procurement mode, the market is segmented into departmental VNA, multi-departmental VNA and multi-site VNA.

Vendor neutral archive (VNA) market, on the basis of imaging modality is segmented into angiography, mammography, computed tomography, digital fluoroscopy, digital radiography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear imaging, ultrasound and other imaging modalities.

On the basis of usage models, the vendor neutral archive (VNA) market is segmented into single department, multiple departments and multiple sites.

The market is also segmented on the basis of player type as PACS, independent software, and infrastructure.

