Global Pertussis Treatment Market Is Thriving With Rising Latest Trends By 2026 |Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pertussis treatment market are Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Biological E, Astellas Pharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Eisai Co., Ltd. among others.
Research objectives of the pertussis treatment market research report-:
- It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the pertussis treatment market
- It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.
- It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.
- It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.
Major Topics Covered in this Report:
Chapter 1 Study Coverage
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Production by Regions
Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions
Chapter 6 Market Size by Type
Chapter 7 Market Size by Application
Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter 9 Production Forecasts
Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast
Segmentation: Global Pertussis Treatment Market
By Product Type,
(Whole-Cell Vaccines, Acellular Vaccines, Others),
Diagnosis
(Chest X-Ray, Blood Tests, Others),
Treatment
(Medication, Vaccination, Others),
Medication
(Antibiotics, Cough Suppressants, Others),
Route of Administration
(Oral, Injectable and Others),
End Users
(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),
Distribution Channel
(Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others),
Geography
(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Market Drivers
- Increasing birth rate and children suffering from apnea worldwide acts as a major factor fueling the market Growth in the adoption of pertussis vaccination is another factor boosting the market growth
- Rising governmental initiatives along with the reimbursement scenario and awareness programs for pertussis will drive the market growth
- High prevalence of pertussis is another factor uplifting the market growth
Market Restraints
- Unavailability of effective treatment other than vaccination for pertussis may hinder the market growth
- Use of inappropriate OTC medication hampers the market growth
- Stringent regulatory requirements for approval of novel therapies is another factor restricting the growth of this market
