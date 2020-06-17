Global Pertussis Treatment Market Is Thriving With Rising Latest Trends By 2026 |Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pertussis treatment market are Sanofi, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Biological E, Astellas Pharma Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Panacea Biotec Ltd, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Bharat Biotech, ILiAD Biotechnologies, Eisai Co., Ltd. among others.

Research objectives of the pertussis treatment market research report-:

It deliberately analyzes the development factors, trending patterns and their effect on the pertussis treatment market

It gives stick point examination of continuously evolving market elements and keeps you ahead of contenders.

It defines smart business methodologies by giving deep knowledge into the market focus and directing a nitty gritty investigation of executive framework of market sections.

It predicts the future market performance and its outcomes during the forecast time i.e. 2019-2026.

Major Topics Covered in this Report:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Segmentation: Global Pertussis Treatment Market

By Product Type,

(Whole-Cell Vaccines, Acellular Vaccines, Others),

Diagnosis

(Chest X-Ray, Blood Tests, Others),

Treatment

(Medication, Vaccination, Others),

Medication

(Antibiotics, Cough Suppressants, Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Injectable and Others),

End Users

(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),

Distribution Channel

(Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers

Increasing birth rate and children suffering from apnea worldwide acts as a major factor fueling the market Growth in the adoption of pertussis vaccination is another factor boosting the market growth

Rising governmental initiatives along with the reimbursement scenario and awareness programs for pertussis will drive the market growth

High prevalence of pertussis is another factor uplifting the market growth

Market Restraints

Unavailability of effective treatment other than vaccination for pertussis may hinder the market growth

Use of inappropriate OTC medication hampers the market growth

Stringent regulatory requirements for approval of novel therapies is another factor restricting the growth of this market

