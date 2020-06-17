Uncategorized
Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Revenue Opportunities and Analysis with Key Players Dr. Fresh, LLC., 3M, Young Innovations, Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., Lion Corporation
Global oral care/oral hygiene market is registering a steady CAGR of 3.60% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the rising awareness regarding oral hygiene and surging prevalence of dental caries.
Objective of the Report
- To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene market.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry.
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.
- The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 has been provided to determine the market potential.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In February 2018, Anchor Health and Beauty Care (AHBC) plans to re-launch its entire range of products. The firm is expanding its footprint globally with offering wide range of oral care and beauty products. Great quality products at value for money price to consumers are always offered by Anchor.
- In February 2016, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited launches “Pain Out”, India’s first express tooth pain relief product. Colgate has created a unique segment “express tooth pain relief” by launching “Pain Out”. This product offers temporary relief and enhances the product portfolio of the company.
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Segmentation: Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market
By Product
- Toothpastes
- Pastes
- Gels
- Powders
- Polishes
- Toothbrushes and Accessories
- Toothbrushes
- Manual Toothbrushes
- Electric Toothbrushes
- Battery-powered Toothbrushes
- Replacement Toothbrush Heads
- Toothbrushes
- Mouthwashes/Rinses
- Non-medicated Mouthwashes
- Medicated Mouthwashes
- Dental Accessories/Ancillaries
- Dental Flosses
- Breath Fresheners
- Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products
- Dental Water Jets
- Denture Products
- Fixatives
- Other Denture Products
- Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions
By Distribution Channel
- Consumer Stores
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Distribution
- Dental Dispensaries
- Drug Store
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
