Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Revenue Opportunities and Analysis with Key Players Dr. Fresh, LLC., 3M, Young Innovations, Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., Lion Corporation

Objective of the Report

To analyze strategies/developments such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches and developments in the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene market. Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast of Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market. Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers that operate in the industry. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value. The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2018 to 2025 has been provided to determine the market potential.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Anchor Health and Beauty Care (AHBC) plans to re-launch its entire range of products. The firm is expanding its footprint globally with offering wide range of oral care and beauty products. Great quality products at value for money price to consumers are always offered by Anchor.

In February 2016, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited launches “Pain Out”, India’s first express tooth pain relief product. Colgate has created a unique segment “express tooth pain relief” by launching “Pain Out”. This product offers temporary relief and enhances the product portfolio of the company.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Segmentation: Global Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market

By Product

Toothpastes Pastes Gels Powders Polishes

Toothbrushes and Accessories Toothbrushes Manual Toothbrushes Electric Toothbrushes Battery-powered Toothbrushes Replacement Toothbrush Heads

Mouthwashes/Rinses Non-medicated Mouthwashes Medicated Mouthwashes

Dental Accessories/Ancillaries Dental Flosses Breath Fresheners Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products Dental Water Jets

Denture Products Fixatives Other Denture Products

Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

By Distribution Channel

Consumer Stores

Retail Pharmacies

Online Distribution

Dental Dispensaries

Drug Store

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

