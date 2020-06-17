Uncategorized
Global IOT Node And Gateway Market Growing at a CAGR of 32.50 % | Notion Labs, Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Helium Systems Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics, ADILINK Technology Limited, NEXCOM International Co., Ltd
IOT node and gateway market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to immense growth potential in the end use applications. There are various initiatives taken by government in the emerging economies which is boosting the market growth.
The key players examine the IOT Node And Gateway market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, IOT Node And Gateway expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct IOT Node And Gateway strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of IOT Node And Gateway market are:
- CISCO SYSTEMS INC.,
- TE Connectivity,
- Dell,
- Samsara,
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,
- Estimote, Inc.,
- Microchip Technology Inc.,
- NXP Semiconductors,
- Intel Corporation,
- Notion Labs, Inc.,
- Texas Instruments Incorporated,
- Helium Systems Inc.,
- Advantech Co., Ltd.,
- STMicroelectronics,
- ADILINK Technology Limited,
- NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.,
- EUROTECH, AAEON among others.
Market Definition: Global IOT Node And Gateway Market
A gateway is a networking hardware that allows data of one network to connect with other network. Various functions like protocol translation, device connectivity, security, data filtering and processing is done by IoT nodes and gateways. It has various end use applications in healthcare, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, retail, BFSI and many others.
Segmentation: Global IOT Node And Gateway Market
IOT Node And Gateway Market : By Hardware
-
- Processor
- Microcontroller
- Microprocessor
- Digital Signal Processor
- Application Processor
- Sensor
- Accelerometer
- Inertial Measurement Unit
- Heart Rate Sensor
- Pressure Sensor
- Temperature Sensor
- Blood Glucose Sensor
- Blood Oxygen Sensor
- Electrocardiogram Sensor
- Humidity Sensor
- Image Sensor
- Ambient Light Sensor
- Flow Sensor
- Level Sensor
- Chemical Sensor
- Carbon Monoxide Sensor
- Motion and Position Sensor
- Camera Module
- Processor
- Connectivity IC
- Wired
- Ethernet
- Modbus
- Profinet
- Foundation Fieldbus
- Wireless
- Ant+
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth Low Energy
- ZigBee
- Wireless Fidelity
- Near-Field Communication
- Cellular Network
- Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer
- Global Positioning System/Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module
- Isa100
- Wlan
- Memory Device
- On-Chip Memory
- Off-Chip Memory
- Logic Device
- Field-Programmable Gate Array
- Wired
IOT Node And Gateway Market : By Application
- Wearable Devices
- Activity Monitor
- Smartwatches
- Smart Gasses
- Body Worn Cameras
- Sos Buttons
- Smart Locater
- Smart water Purifier
- Identity Authenticator
- Thermal bracelet
- Safe Driving Ingestible Pills
- Healthcare
- Fitness and Heart Rate Monitor
- Blood Pressure Monitor
- Blood Glucose Meter
- Continuous Glucose Monitor
- Pulse Oximeter
- Automated External Defibrillator
- Programmable Syringe Pump
- Wearable Injector
- Multi-Parameter Monitor
- Fall Detector
- Smart Pill Dispenser
- Gateways
- Automotive and Transportation
- Connected Cars
- Drivers Assistance
- Partial Automation
- Conditional Automation
- High Automation
- Ultrasonic Sensors
- Cameras/Image Sensors
- Radar
- Infrared (IR) Detector
- Lidar
- In-Car Infotainment
- Traffic Management
- Vehicle Detection Sensor
- Pedestrian Presence Sensor
- Speed Sensor
- Thermal Camera
- Automated Incident Detection Camera
- Public Transport/Mass Transit
- E-Tolls/E-Highways
- Connected Cars
- Building Automation
- Occupancy Sensors
- Daylight Sensors
- Smart Thermostats
- IP Cameras
- Smart Meters
- Smart Locks
- Smart Detectors
- Industrial
- Temperature Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Level Sensors
- Flow Sensors
- Chemical Sensors
- Humidity Sensors
- Motion and Position Sensors
- Image Sensors
- Consumer Electronics
- Smart Lighting
- Smart TV
- Smart Washing Machine
- Smart Dryer
- Smart Refrigerator
- Smart Oven
- Smart Cooktop
- Smart Cooker
- Smart Deep Freezer
- Smart Dishwasher
- Smart Coffee maker
- Smart Kettle
- Retail
- Intelligent Vending Machines
- Contactless Checkout
- Smart Mirror
- Smart Shopping Cart
- Digital Signage
- Smart Tags
- Wireless Beacon
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
- Mobile Point of Sale
- Interactive Kiosk
- Oil and Gas
- Temperature Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Level Sensors
- Flow Sensors
- Image Sensors
- Humidity Sensors
- Motion Sensors
- Chemical and Gas Sensors
- Agriculture
- Climate Sensors
- Soil Moisture Sensors
- Level Sensors
- Aerospace and Defense
- Smart Baggage Tags
- Smart Beacons
- Epassport Gates
- Drones
- Education
- Utilities
- Government
- Others
IOT Node And Gateway Market : By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Key Development in the IOT Node And Gateway Market:
- In July 2019, OctoTech Inc. has announced the launch of latest RFICs to expand their product portfolio of RFICs which can be easily integrated with IoT, mesh network elements, sensor nodes and gateways which have propelled the demand. The launch had enabled to provide customers with the leading solutions.
- In June 2019, Multi-Tech Systems Inc., had declared that their technological advanced product MultiConnect Conduit IP67 Base Station is been selected for its unique sushi sensor solution by Yokogawa Electric Corporation. This new technology will bring in more customers and will innovate the communication solutions for the remote access monitoring.
IOT Node And Gateway Market: Drivers
- Development of internet connectivity, is driving the growth of the market
- Surge in the usage of wireless sensors and its network, which is boosting the market growth
- Surging market of connected devices, is fueling the growth of the market
- Increasing IP address space and better security solution through IPV6, is driving the market growth
- Growing initiatives by governments and improvement in the infrastructural facilities in emerging economics, is fueling the market growth
IOT Node And Gateway Market : Restraints
- High power consumption by wireless sensors terminals, is restricting the growth of the market
- Requirement of wireless spectrum and licensed spectrum for IoT, is hindering the growth of the market
TOC of IOT Node And Gateway Market Report Includes: –
- IOT Node And Gateway Market Overview
- Market Status and Forecast by Regions
- Market Status and Forecast by Types
- Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry
- Driving Factor Analysis of IOT Node And Gateway
- Market Competition Status by Major Players
- Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data
- Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis
- Cost and Gross Margin Analysis
- Marketing Status Analysis
- And Many More…
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Key questions answered in the Global IOT Node And Gateway Market report include:
- What will be IOT Node And Gateway market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?
- What are the key factors compelling the worldwide IOT Node And Gateway market?
- Who are the key players in the world IOT Node And Gateway industry?
- What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the IOT Node And Gateway market?
- What are the opportunities & challenges in the IOT Node And Gateway industry?
