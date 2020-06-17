Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Naturex, EUROMED SA, Applied Food Sciences

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Chlorogenic Acid market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Chlorogenic acid (CGA) is a natural chemical compound which is the ester of caffeic acid and (Ã¢ÂÂ)-quinic acid. It is an important biosynthetic intermediate. Chlorogenic acid is an important intermediate in lignin biosynthesis. This compound, known as an antioxidant, may also slow the release of glucose into the bloodstream after a meal. The term chlorogenic acids can also refer to a related family of esters of hydroxycinnamic acids (caffeic acid, ferulic acid and p-coumaric acid) with quinic acid. Chlorogenic Acid and other caffeoyl esters are among the most potent free radical scavengers found in plant tissues. Chlorogenic Acid has a very high alkyl peroxyl radical scavenging activity. Compared to about eighteen other compounds, (including quercetin, gallic acid, alpha-tocopherol), chlorogenic acid was only second to rutin. According to literature reports, in particular, the inhibitory potency of chlorogenic acid on ONOO-scavenging (peroxynitrite radical) is considerable when compared with other metabolites, natural products or synthetic compounds. Chlorogenic Acid is therefore a natural antioxidant with potential applications in antiaging compositions and in compositions that provide active protection against oxidation, and damage by free radicals.

The industry’s leading producers are Naturex, EUROMED SA and Applied Food Sciences, with revenues of 16.08%, 5.73% and 6.09%, respectively, in 2019.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Chlorogenic Acid 3900 market in 2020.

“

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Chlorogenic Acid Industry

Global Chlorogenic Acid market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Chlorogenic Acid industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Chlorogenic Acid industry players.

We’ve compiled an incisive guide to creating a trustworthy forecast — rather than a wish-cast. Get Sample PDF @

(To get higher priority use company email ID)

GLOBAL CHLOROGENIC ACID INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Chlorogenic Acid market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Chlorogenic Acid business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Chlorogenic Acid business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Chlorogenic Acid industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Chlorogenic Acid market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Chlorogenic Acid Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 5%-20%)

Honeysuckle Extract (HPLC 98%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 5%-30%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 50%-90%)

Eucommia Extract (HPLC 98%)

Green Coffee Bean Extract (HPLC 45%-50%)

Others

Application–

Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Want to customize this report? Enquire below:

(To get higher priority use company email ID)

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Chlorogenic Acid industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Chlorogenic Acid Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Naturex, EUROMED SA, Applied Food Sciences, Sabinsa Corporation, Nanjing Zelang, Zhejiang Skyherb, Indfrag, Cymbio Pharma, Changsha E.K HERB, Nutragreen Biotechnology, Changsha Nulant Chem Co., Ltd, Changsha staherb natural ingredients, Xi’an Hao-xuan Bio

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Chlorogenic Acid Market”

168- Number of Tables and Figures.

149- Pages.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Chlorogenic Acid business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Chlorogenic Acid market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Chlorogenic Acid industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Chlorogenic Acid Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

Direct purchase Our report (Edition 2020) @

Feel free to share your specific requirements if any, so that we can offer a tailor-made Chlorogenic Acid report to suits your requirements.

CONTACT US:

Market.Biz (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Email ID: inquiry@market.biz

Telephone: +1(857)5982522