Encoder Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2026 Baumer Group, BEI Sensors, Dynapar, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Corporation

Market Analysis: Global Encoder Market

The market is estimated to grow with a stable CAGR of 6.90% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, and the base year of 2018. The growing need of SMT equipment is the major reason for the growth of this industry.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Encoder Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the display controllers market are Baumer Group, BEI Sensors, Dynapar, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Corporation, Inc., FAULHABER Group, HEIDENHAIN, Hengstler GmbH, Ifm Electronics, maxon motor ag, Pepprl+Fuchs, Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, Renishaw plc., SIKO GmbH, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG.

This report studies Global Encoder Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India

Global Encoder Market, By Type (Rotatory Encoder, Linear Encoder), Technology (Optical, Magnetic, Photoelectric), End User Industry (Automotive, Electronic, Texting & Printing Machinery), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Market Definition: Global Encoder Market

Encoder is an electronic device which is used to convert an analogue signal to a digital signal. The encoder’s ability to deliver immediate data after collection helped many experts to bring accuracy in their work, enhance operational speed and ease process control that is the reason they are considered as the most accurate and most useful component in the automation industry. Encoder creates either incremental or absolute signals. An incremental signal only indicates that the position has changed but in absolute they not only indicate that the position has changed but also indicates the exact position of the encoder.

Market Drivers:

They are highly reliable and accurate.

With low weight and rotational inertia they are more suitable for the application with high acceleration and deceleration rates.

By replacing the feedback element and changing software, encoders can be upgraded easily.

Market Restraints:

They are usually susceptible to dust, oil and dirt

Optical encoders have direct light source interference.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, WordCast systems launched market’s first RDS encoder with Audemat Encoder enabling the addition of RDS information directly into a fully digital chain. It enables the broadcaster to move into a fully digital environment because of its spectral purity and quality.

In November 2018, Renishaw launched a Quantic Rotary Encoder system which uses a 40 µm-pitch ring scale called RESM40 which is available in a wide range of sizes. Advanced Diagnostic Tool and combination of wider tolerance increased the ease of the set- up.

Competitive Analysis: Global Encoder Market

Global encoder market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of encoder market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

