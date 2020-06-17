Construction Repaint Market 2020: Industry Size & Share, Business Strategies, Growth Analysis – 2026 PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc

Global Construction Lubricants Market, By Base Oil (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil), By Equipment Type (Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Others), By Product Type (Hydraulic Fluid, Engine Oil, Gear Oil, Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF), Compressor Oil, Grease, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Construction Lubricants Market

The Global Construction Lubricants Market is expected to reach USD 15.86 billion by 2025, from USD 12.58 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Request for Sample@https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-construction-lubricants-market

Market Definition: Global Construction Lubricants Market

Lubricants are important for the proper functioning of a machine. The primary function of lubricants is to reduce friction and wear & tear. Lubricants secures against sludge formation and residual deposition over mechanical parts. Lubricants are also used to transfer heat as seals for gases, transmit power and prevent rust and corrosion. Lubricants are manufactured from base oils. The desired properties are imparted to lubricants by blending base oils with various additives such as viscosity index improvers, dispersants, and detergents. According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016, total spending rose up by 6.5% from the year 2015. In addition, in 2014, construction spending was up nearly 11.0% and in 2015 it raised 10.7%. According to U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, the construction sector will have one of the largest increment in real output and will reach almost USD 1.2 trillion by 2020. Moreover, the U.S. population is expected to grow from 321.2 billion to 338 billion by 2020 which would require more construction. The increasing construction sector around the globe will demand higher machinery equipment’s which requires the lubricants for proper functioning. Hence will drive the growth for construction lubricants.

Market Drivers:

Growth of construction sector in APAC and the Middle East & Africa.

Growing demand for high-quality lubricants

Rise in automation in construction sector

Market Restraint:

Technological advancements in construction lubricants

Oil rejuvenation

Segmentation: Global Construction Lubricants Market

By Base Oil

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil Poly Alpha Olefin (PAO) Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG) Esters Hydrocracking



By Equipment Type

Earthmoving Equipment Excavators Crawler Excavators Mini Excavators Wheeled Excavators Loaders Wheeled Loaders Skid-Steer Loaders Dozers Motor Graders Others

Material Handling Equipment

Heavy Construction Vehicles

Others Compactors and Road Rollers Pavers/ Asphalt Finishers Tunneling Equipment and Machinery



By Product Type

Hydraulic Fluid

Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF)

Compressor Oil

Grease

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Construction Lubricants Market

The global construction lubricants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of construction lubricants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for Toc@https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-construction-lubricants-market

Key Market Competitors: Global Construction Lubricants Market

The key players operating in the global construction lubricants market are

Royal Dutch Shell

Exxonmobil

British Petroleum (BP)

Chevron Corporation

Total

The other players in the market are Petrochina Company, Lukoil, Indian Oil Corporation, Sinopec, Fuchs Petrolub SE, Phillips 66 Company, Bel-Ray Company LLC., Morris Lubricants, Penrite Oil, Valvoline, Liqui Moly GmbH, ENI SPA, Addinol Lube Oil GmbH, Lubrication Engineers, Inc., FUCHS, Lubricating Specialties Company, Southern Lubrication (Pvt) Ltd., Schaeffer Manufacturing Co., AFRILUBE, Leahy-Wolf, QALCO and many more.