Composite Adhesives Market is Thriving with Rising Latest Trends by 2026 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, DOW

Global Composite Adhesives Market By Resin (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Others), Type (Structural, Synthetic), Component (One-Component, Two-Component), Application (Automotive and Transportation, Marine, Aerospace, Wind Energy), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Composite Adhesives Market

Global composite adhesives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.55 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.40% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the growing demand for recyclable plastics, increase in the usage of wind energy production and growing R&D in the aerospace sector.

Market Definition: Global Composite Adhesives Market

Composite adhesives are used in bonding joints or attaching of composite materials including woods, plastics, and metal. The composites are widely used for various high tech applications that require higher strength and lighter weight. These are available as liquid form, pastes, and films to fulfil the surging needs of the customers. They are known for giving good results in the extreme situations because of their strong mechanical strength. Due to its strong mechanical strength it performs extra-ordinary in extreme conditions.

Market Drivers:

Surging preference for lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles, due to rising environmental concern can act as a driver for the market

Rising need for composite adhesives in end-use industries such as construction can also act a driver for the market

Rising need for wind turbines to harness wind energy drives the market growth

surging supply of new aircraft is flourishing the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict environmental regulations can act as a restrain for the market growth.

Limited opportunity in the developed countries; this factor can also act as a restrain for the market growth

Segmentation: Global Composite Adhesives Market

By Resin

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

By Type

Structural

Synthetic

By Component

One-Component

Two-Component

By Application

Automotive and Transportation

Marine

Aerospace

Wind Energy

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, AGM, a U.K. based company, launched two thermal paste adhesives namely, Genable 4300 and Genable 4400. The two products are specifically manufactured for thermal management applications. They can be used as a gap filler/paste adhesive or as a base adhesive that will help in enhancing other formulated system.

In October 2017, LORD Corporation, a company that develops highly reliable adhesives, motion management devices and coatings, launched two adhesives that give Curing Temperature and Expanded Durometer capabilities. The two adhesives can bond a wide range of addition-cured silicone rubbers for different types of compatible plastic substrates and metal substrates including polyphenylsulfones, polycarbonates, polyetherimides, and other thermoplastics.

Competitive Analysis:

Global composite adhesives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of composite adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the composite adhesives are Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, 3M, Huntsman International LLC, Sika AG, DOW, LORD Corporation, Bostik, Ashland, Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Integra Adhesives, Arkema Group, SCIGRIP, Dymax Corporation, H.B. Fuller Company, Scott Bader Company Ltd, HERNON Manufacturing, Inc., Gurit, Hybond Inc, Permabond LLC., among others.