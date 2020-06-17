Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Size Development Trends, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026 Johnson Controls (US), Exide Technologies (US), GS Yuasa International Ltd

Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 38.84 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 54.39 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand for electric and hybrid electric vehicles.

Key Market Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the automotive lead acid batteries market are Johnson Controls (US), Exide Technologies (US), GS Yuasa International Ltd. (Japan), Middle East Battery Company (Saudi Arabia), Reem Batteries & Power Appliances Co. SAOC (Oman), ENERSYS (US), Saft (France), NorthStar (USA), C&D TECHNOLOGIES (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), East Penn Manufacturing Company (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Trojan Battery Company (US), SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD (South Korea), Leoch Battery Corporation (China), EXIDE INDUSTRIES LTD (India), CENTURY BATTERIES INDONESIA (Indonesia), Tai Mao Battery Co., Ltd (France), Infocom Network Limited (Thailand), Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co. Ltd (china), and others.

This report studies Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market By Product Type (SLI, Stationary, Motive), Type (Flooded Batteries, Enhanced Flooded Batteries, VRLA Batteries), Vehicle type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers, HEV Cars), Application (Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles, Light Motor Vehicles, Heavy Motor Vehicles), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Lead acid batteries are the devices used for storage of electricity that be used during an emergency or wherever power supply connection is not available. Governments have started offering subsidies to manufacture low cost electric vehicles, which do not pollute the environment. Growing demand for automotive lead acid batteries in electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, light motor vehicles, and heavy motor vehicles is expected to be a key driver of the market over the next seven years.

Market Drivers:

o Advancements in manufacturing processes of lead acid batteries, this significant act as a driver to the market.

o Government subsidiaries and stringent regulations regarding pollution emission, this significant act as a driver to the market.

Market Restraints:

o High lead content can harm the environment, this act as restraints to the market.

Table Of Contents: Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Developments in the Market:

o In August 2017, C&D Technologies announced that they have been acquired by an affiliate of KPS Capital Partners, this new partnership enable C&D to invest in upgrading its plants and a range of growth initiatives that gave benefit to the customers.

o In March 2016, GS Yuasa introduced the SLR-1000 Advanced Nano-Carbon Lead Acid battery. This new SLR-1000 is a 2-volt Advanced Lead battery which provides an unprecedented 5000 cycles at 70% depth of discharge.

Competitive Analysis: Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Any Questions? Inquire here before purchase of Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market

Opportunities in the Global Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market report

1.Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

2.Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

3.Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional.

