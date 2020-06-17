Acetonitrile Market Outlook, Strategies, Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Global Forecast To 2026 Biosolve Chimie; Avantor, Inc.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Imperial Chemical Corporation

Global Acetonitrile Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 232.47 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 345.30 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and advancements in the methods of production, which has resulted in recycling of acetonitrile.

Key Market Competitors: Global Acetonitrile Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in acetonitrile market are Biosolve Chimie; Avantor, Inc.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Imperial Chemical Corporation; GREENFIELD GLOBAL INC.; INEOS; Connect Chemicals; secco.com.cn; Honeywell International Inc.; Robinson Brothers; Hunan Chem. Europe B.V.; Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific; GFS Chemicals, Inc.; Jilin Provincial Chemicals Import & Export Co.,Ltd.; Standard Reagents Pvt.Ltd; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Zibo Luzhong Chemical Light Industry Co., Ltd.; Formosa Plastics Corp; Nova Molecular Technologies; Tedia Company; TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.; Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd. and PetroChina Company Limited.

This report studies Global Acetonitrile Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Conducts Overall Global Acetonitrile Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global Acetonitrile Market By Type (Derivative, Solvent), Application (Organic Synthesis, Specialty Chemicals, HPLC Solvents, Pharmaceutical, Extraction, DNA & RNA Synthesis, Others), End-User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Analytical Industry, Agricultural Industry, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Acetonitrile Market

Acetonitrile is known as a chemical compound, that is used in the production of various pharmaceuticals and as a solvent in high-performance liquid chromatography. It also finds its application as a raw material for the production of various end-use products. It is a colourless chemical compound with a sweet odour CH3CN.

Market Drivers:

High growth and demand from pharmaceutical industry due to its use in drug recrystallization; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand for the product from the plastics manufacturers is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Shortage in supply of the product increasing the price of the product which restrains the growth of the market

Growth in adoption and preference of available substitutes to the product is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced that they had decided to absorb their subsidiary, “The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.”. The combined organisation will drive more profitable operations and expand the development of products

In August 2017, Robinson Brothers announced the launch of a new website for their company which will provide the visitor with enhanced user experience and provide them with detailed portfolio of the product offerings. The new website will enable the consumers to put in online enquiries for specific products offered by the company

Competitive Analysis: Global Acetonitrile Market

Global acetonitrile market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acetonitrile market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

