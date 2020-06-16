Industrial PC Market 2026 current as well as the future challenges: Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation,

Industrial PC market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The differences between industrial PCs and consumer PCs other than receiving, storing and processing the data on the commands of the defined algorithm are in terms of ruggedness, reliability, performance, compatibility, expand ability and long-term availability, for faster processing, dual core or quad core processors are used.

Industrial Pc report scrutinize company profiling, price, product launch and gross margin. The report offers the examination of the market in the regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific region, South America and middle east and Africa. The Industrial Pc report makes a future projection of market orientation for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 with the help of past and current market values. It provides the overview analysis of the market and strategies of each vendor in the market and also projects the understanding about the market forces and how those can be exploited to create opportunities.

Industrial Pc Market 2027 Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Advantech CO., Ltd.,

Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG,

Kontron AG,

Siemens AG,

General Electric Co.,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,

Omron Corporation,

Most Important Types of Industrial Pc By Type Covered in this Report are:

Industrial Panel PC,

Box IPC,

Embedded Panel PC,

Embedded Box IPC,

DIN Rail Industrial IPC,

Thin Client Industrial IPC,

Rack Mount Industrial IPC

Most Important Types of Industrial Pc Industry Covered in this Report are:

Discrete Industries,

Process Industries,

Service Industries

Most Important Types of Industrial Pc Touchscreen Technology Covered in this Report are

Resistive,

Capacitive and others

Most Important Types of Industrial Pc Sales Channel Covered in this Report are

Direct Sales and Indirect Sales

Most Important Types of Industrial Pc Data Storage Medium Covered in this Report are

Solid State and Rotating

Geographical Insights:

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global extended reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Component, Device Type, Industry Vertical, End-user, and Region.

Product Launch:

In February 2015, Beckhoff announced the launch of CP37xx series Panel PCs with multi-touch functionality and advanced Intel Atom processors which can be used in a compact housing for high PC-based performance.

In November 2018, Kontron launched its single board computer pITX-iMX8M with CPUs based on the Arm Cortex-A53 architecture with up to 1.5 GHz for embedded applications.

In November 2018, Kontron launched Kontron KISS 4U V3 SKX for noise sensitive environment and it provides tool free replacements of various parts like fans filter mats and others.

In October 2018, Kontron launched U/4U Rackmount Server KISS V3 PCI763 with PICMG Motherboard, for compute-intensive applications required for processing and analysing huge amounts of data, as in Artificial Intelligence (AI) or Machine Learning.

In March 2016, Industrial PC launched Panel PCs for sunlight readable and perfect for outdoor applications.

In April 2016, Beckhoff announced CX81xx Embedded PC series, with 32-bit, 600 MHz ARM Cortex -A9 processor offers three times the CPU performance compared to the existing CX8000 series, as well as an eight-fold memory increase with 512 MB of RAM. The CX8190 can be used for TwinCAT 3 automation software which is used for Ethernet, the first device in the series and the first PC-based controller in an ultra-compact “Bus Coupler format

In April 2018, B&R launched Automation PC 2200, which would use Intel Atom processors, compatible either with Box PC or Panel PC.

Industrial Pc Market competitive landscapes provides details by topmost Key Players like

Advantech CO., Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH & Co.KG, Kontron AG, Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Industrial PC Inc, B&R, The Contec Group, Protech Technologies, Inc., Acnodes, Phoenix Contact, DFI, Vartech Systems Inc., Crystal Group Inc., Four-Faith, Logic Supply and others.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Industrial Pc Market”

60- Tables

220- Figures

350 – Pages

The Study Objectives of the Global Industrial Pc Market Research Report are:

To examine deeply on the existing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and industry players.

To display the current development in major economies, across the globe.

To strategically profile the market players and comprehensively examine their growth and development plans.

To define, describe and predict the Industrial Pc market by product type, application, end user, and key regions.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Global Industrial Pc Industry Market Research Report

Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter Three: Global Industrial Pc Market, by Type

Chapter Four: Industrial Pc Market, by Application

Chapter Five: Global Industrial Pc Production, Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

Chapter Six: Global Industrial Pc Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Global Industrial Pc Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions

Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape

Chapter Nine: Global Industrial Pc Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application

Chapter Ten: Industrial Pc Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Appendix

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue (demand and production) are available for 2020-2027. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the key national markets by Technology, Component, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Industrial Pc industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Industrial Pc Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Industrial Pc Market most. The data analysis present in the Industrial Pc report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or restrainers on Industrial Pc business.

