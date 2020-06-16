Global PTFE Membrane Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Gore, Donaldson

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the PTFE Membrane market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“PTFE membrane is a kind of membrane made of polytetrafluorethylene with the property of waterproof, windproof and heat resistant. These PTFE membranes are available in hydrophilic, hydrophobic, supported, and unsupported options for a wide range of applications involving strong/aggressive acids, bases, and solvents incompatible with most other filtration media.

In this report, the volume of PTFE membrane is calculated by PTFE microfiltration, filtration membrane and breathable membrane.

In global market, the production of PTFE membrane increases from 7.1 K MT in 2011 to 7.5 K MT in 2015. In 2015, the global PTFE membrane market is led by North America, capturing about 38% of global PTFE membrane production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 36% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of PTFE membrane are concentrated in Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Gore, Donaldson Sumitomo Electric, Pall and Markel Corporation. Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics is the world leader, holding 22.66% production market share in 2015.

PTFE membrane is mainly consumed in China, Europe, North America and Japan. China is the largest consumption region, with a consumption amount of 2.3K MT in 2015. North America and Europe were second and third large consumption areas. PTFE membrane consumption in North America was about 1.8 K MT in 2015.

In application, PTFE Membrane downstream is wide and recently PTFE membrane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of water & wastewater treatment, filtration, medical & pharmaceutical, industrial chemical and automotive applications. Globally, the PTFE membrane market is mainly driven by growing demand for water & wastewater treatment which accounts for nearly 34.26% of total downstream consumption of PTFE membrane in global.

In price, the price of PTFE Membrane is volatile in the past few years. The highest average price was 108 USD/kg in 2016. The price of PTFE membrane was increased year by year from 2013 to 2016.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of PTFE membrane. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese PTFE membrane production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, PTFE membrane production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of PTFE Membrane is estimated to be 7.9 K MT.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the PTFE Membrane 3900 market in 2020.

”

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: PTFE Membrane Industry

Global PTFE Membrane market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The PTFE Membrane industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top PTFE Membrane industry players.

GLOBAL PTFE MEMBRANE INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for PTFE Membrane market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global PTFE Membrane business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to PTFE Membrane business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide PTFE Membrane industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global PTFE Membrane market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global PTFE Membrane Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Hydrophobic PTFE Membrane

Hydrophilic PTFE Membrane

Others

Application–

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Filtration

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Industrial Chemical

Automotive Applications

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global PTFE Membrane industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global PTFE Membrane Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, Gore, Donaldson, Sumitomo Electric, Pall, Markel Corporation, PIL, Taconic, Layne, Porex, Zeus, Chukoh, Xinxing Fenghua, Tongda

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to PTFE Membrane business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the PTFE Membrane market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of PTFE Membrane industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of PTFE Membrane Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

