Global Phosphorus Trichloride Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Taixing Shenlong Chemical, Fu Tong Chemical, Jiangsu Jibao Technology

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Phosphorus Trichloride market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Phosphorus trichloride is a colorless or slightly yellow fuming liquid with a pungent and irritating odor resembling that of hydrochloric acid, with the chemical formula of PCl3. Phosphorus trichloride can causes severe burns to skin, eyes and mucous membranes and is very toxic by inhalation, ingestion and skin absorption. Phosphorus trichloride reacts with water to evolve hydrochloric acid, an irritating and corrosive gas apparent as white fumes. Phosphorus trichloride is important indirectly as a precursor to PCl5, POCl3 and PSCl3, which are used in many applications, including herbicides, insecticides, plasticizers, oil additives, and flame retardants.

East of China is the dominate producer of phosphorus trichloride, the production was 724.3 K MT in 2015, accounting for about 63.23% of the total amount, followed by southwest of China, with the production market share of 13.65%. East of China also occupies the largest consumption market share with the consumption volume of 516.5 K MT and market share of 45.72% in 2015.

The industrial concentration is relatively low. Manufacturers distributed around the country, while the number of companies with high production is few. Leading players of phosphorus trichloride in China are Taixing Shenlong Chemical, Fu Tong Chemical, Wynca, Suzhou Hantai Chemical. Taixing Shenlong Chemical is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 7.00% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 23.50% production share of the market in 2015.

Pesticides accounted for the largest market with about 67.23% of the China consumption volume for phosphorus trichloride in 2015. With over 14.33% share in the phosphorus trichloride market, flame retardants was the second largest application market in 2015.

Under the influence of raw material, downstream demand, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of phosphorus trichloride was lower year by year from 858 USD/MT in 2011 to 807 USD/MT in 2015. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Phosphorus Trichloride 3900 market in 2020.

GLOBAL PHOSPHORUS TRICHLORIDE INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Phosphorus Trichloride market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Phosphorus Trichloride business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Phosphorus Trichloride business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Phosphorus Trichloride industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Phosphorus Trichloride market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Phosphorus Trichloride Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Superior Grade

First Grade

Qualified Grade

Application–

Pesticides

Flame Retardants

Sequestrants

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Phosphorus Trichloride industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Phosphorus Trichloride Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Taixing Shenlong Chemical, Fu Tong Chemical, Jiangsu Jibao Technology, Wynca, Xuzhou JianPing Chemical, Suzhou Hantai Chemical, Xuzhou Yongda Chemical, Yangmei Chemical, Jiangsu Tianyuan Chemical, Zhejiang Eastant Chemcial, Dakang Fine Chemical Stock, Jia

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

