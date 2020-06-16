Global Hemostatic Wound Dressing Market 2020:Industry Analysis By Baxter, Stryker, CryoLife, BD, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.

Hemostatic wound dressing market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in healthcare industry and increasing product approvals are the factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the hemostatic wound dressing market are

Baxter,

Stryker,

CryoLife, BD,

Medical Devices Business Services, Inc.,

Pfizer Inc.,

Medtronic,

Axio Biosolutions Pvt Ltd,

Aesculap, Inc.,

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, Axio announced that they have received US FDA clearance for their hemostatic dressing – Axiostat. This specially designed for comfort and faster healing to the patients suffering from chronic wound, such as diabetic foot ulcers, skin abrasions, and others. This new solution has the ability to stop bleeding in just two to three minutes after its application

In May 2014, Z Medica announced they are going to acquire Novacol a Class III resorbable hemostatic product from TAUREON. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand the product reach in the different country and strengthen their position. This will also help the company to enhance their portfolio and provide more effective and safe products to the healthcare industry

Key Points mentioned in the report:

What was the market size in 2018? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? What the drivers and restrains are for the hemostatic wound dressing market? How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2019-2026?

Market Drivers

Rising aging population will drive the market growth

Increasing adoption of hemostatic agents will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing surgical procedures will also enhance the market growth

Increasing R&D activities initiated by government will also drive the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Using hemostatic wound dressing can cause heat inflammation, redness, and irritation on skin; this factor can restrain the market growth

Rising usage of surgical staples will restrict the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Hemostatic Wound Dressing Market

By Type

(Thrombin based Hemostats, Gelatin Hemostats, Combination Hemostats, Collagen based Hemostats, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Hemostats),

Application

(Trauma, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery),

End-User

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

