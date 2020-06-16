Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Merial, CEVA, Zoetis

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Avian Influenza Vaccines market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Avian influenza refers to the disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses occur naturally among wild aquatic birds worldwide and can infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. Avian flu viruses do not normally infect humans. However, sporadic human infections with avian flu viruses have occurred.

The global average price of Avian Influenza Vaccines is in the decreasing trend, from 20 K USD/K doses in 2011 to 19.8 USD/K doses in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Avian Influenza Vaccines includes H5 Avian Influenza Vaccines, H9 Avian Influenza Vaccines and other Avian Influenza Vaccines, and the proportion of H5 Avian Influenza Vaccines in 2015 is about 73%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Avian Influenza Vaccines is widely used in Chicken, Duck & Goose and Other birds. The most proportion of Avian Influenza Vaccines is used in chicken, and the production proportion in 2015 is about 77%.

China region is the largest supplier of Avian Influenza Vaccines, with a production market share nearly 49% in 2015. Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest supplier of Avian Influenza Vaccines, enjoying production market share nearly 23% in 2015.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2015. Following China, Asia (Ex. China) is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Market competition is intense. Merial, QYH Biotech, DHN, HVRI, CEVA, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Avian Influenza Vaccines 3900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Avian Influenza Vaccines Industry

Global Avian Influenza Vaccines market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Avian Influenza Vaccines industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Avian Influenza Vaccines industry players.

GLOBAL AVIAN INFLUENZA VACCINES INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Avian Influenza Vaccines market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Avian Influenza Vaccines business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Avian Influenza Vaccines business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Avian Influenza Vaccines industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Avian Influenza Vaccines market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Type H5

Type H9

Other

Application–

Chicken

Duck & Goose

Other

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Avian Influenza Vaccines industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Avian Influenza Vaccines Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Merial, CEVA, Zoetis, Elanco (Lohmann ), Merck Animal Health, Avimex Animal Health

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

