Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Arada Systems, Autotalks Ltd., Cohda Wireless

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“V2X technology is based on 5.9GHz Dedicated Short Range Communication, a derivative of WiFi specifically defined for fast moving objects. It allows vehicles to communicate their state, such as their position and speed, to surrounding vehicles and infrastructures even in non-line-of-sight condition, such as behind a building or a curve.

The continuing push to improve safety while reducing the emissions and energy consumption resulting from transportation is driving the development of a number of crucial technologies, including electrification and automated driving systems. One of the key enabling systems for the success of both is the provision of real-time data to vehicles, drivers, and pedestrians through vehicle-to-external communications (V2X) using dedicated short-range communications (DSRC).

Global demand for new vehicles is projected to continue growing over the next decade, particularly in developing markets where dense urbanization is already causing problems with traffic congestion, accident rates, and air quality. Even before there is significant deployment of automated vehicles, V2X connectivity has the potential alleviate some of these issues. DSRC-based V2X systems are anticipated to be deployed by OEMs beginning in 2016 and see rapid expansion over the next decade. In addition to the embedded OEM systems on new vehicles, aftermarket retrofit systems and new smartphones with DSRC capability are expected to be adopted. According to QY Research, global revenue from sales of OEM and aftermarket V2X Communications is projected to reach more than $1.4 billion by 2021.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Industry

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications industry players.

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE TO EVERYTHING (V2X) COMMUNICATIONS INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication (V2V communication)

Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I communication)

Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P communication)

Application–

Road safety service

Automatic parking system

Emergency vehicles

Auto car service

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Arada Systems, Autotalks Ltd., Cohda Wireless, Delphi Automotive, Denso, eTrans Systems, Kapsch TrafficCom, Qualcomm, Savari Inc

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

