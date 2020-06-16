Global Acrylonitrile Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Ineos, Ascend performance Materials, Cornerstone

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Acrylonitrile market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Acrylonitrile is an organic compound with the formula CH2CHCN. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a slightly pungent odor. And it is also a hazardous chemical substance and regulated as such throughout most of the world.Acrylonitrile is an important monomer for the manufacture of useful plastics such as polyacrylonitrile. It is reactive and toxic at low doses.

Acrylonitrile industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world acrylonitrile industry. The main market players are Ineos, Ascend performance Materials, AnQore, Asahi Kasei, Jilin Petrochemical Company. The production of acrylonitrile will increase to 6255.1 K MT in 2016 from 5019.6 K MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.50%. Global Acrylonitrile capacity utilization rate remained at around 82.55% in 2015.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of Acrylonitrile increases with the 0.13% average growth rate. Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 51.12% of the global consumption volume in total.

Acrylonitrile has mainly two production technologies, which include propylene method and propane method. And recently, propylene method is the common method in production of acrylonitrile. As acrylonitrile is main raw material of some chemicals, the downstream application industries will need more acrylonitrile. So, acrylonitrile has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance acrylonitrile through improving technology.

The major raw materials for acrylonitrile are propylene, propane and ammonia. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Acrylonitrile. The production cost of acrylonitrile is also an important factor which could impact the price of acrylonitrile. The acrylonitrile manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In past five years, the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Acrylonitrile 3900 market in 2020.

”

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Acrylonitrile Industry

Global Acrylonitrile market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Acrylonitrile industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Acrylonitrile industry players.

We’ve compiled an incisive guide to creating a trustworthy forecast — rather than a wish-cast. Get Sample PDF @

(To get higher priority use company email ID)

GLOBAL ACRYLONITRILE INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Acrylonitrile market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Acrylonitrile business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Acrylonitrile business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Acrylonitrile industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Acrylonitrile market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Acrylonitrile Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Propylene Method

Propane Method

Application–

Acrylic Fibres

ABS and SAN resins

Acrylamide

NBR

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Want to customize this report? Enquire below:

(To get higher priority use company email ID)

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Acrylonitrile industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Acrylonitrile Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Ineos, Ascend performance Materials, Cornerstone, Unigel, AnQore, Saratovorgsintez Saratov, Repsol Chemicals, Petkim, Taekwang Industrial, Formosa Plastics, Shanghai Secco Petrochemical, CPDC, Anqing Petrochemical, Asahi Kasei, Jilin Petrochemical Company

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Acrylonitrile Market”

163- Number of Tables and Figures.

153- Pages.

KEY BENEFITS

– Major countries in each region are mapped according to Acrylonitrile business revenue.

– Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

– The report includes an in-depth analysis of current research and industrial developments within the Acrylonitrile market.

– Key players and their key developments in the recent years are listed.

And More….

Significant Key Features Highlights of The Reports

Detailed Overview Of Acrylonitrile industry

Changing Market Dynamics of The Industry

In-Depth Market Segmentation by Type, Application Etc.

Historical, Current and Projected Market Size in Terms of Volume & Value

Recent Industry Trends and Developments

Competitive Landscape Of Acrylonitrile Market

Strategies of Key Players and Product Offerings

Potential and Niche Segments/Regions Exhibiting Promising Growth

Direct purchase Our report (Edition 2020) @

Feel free to share your specific requirements if any, so that we can offer a tailor-made Acrylonitrile report to suits your requirements.

CONTACT US:

Market.Biz (Powered by Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Email ID: inquiry@market.biz

Telephone: +1(857)5982522