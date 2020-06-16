Carbon Fibre Tape Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights |Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc.

This Carbon Fibre Tape Market research report is formulated by using integrated advancements and latest technology to obtain the most excellent results. The information and analysis covered in the Carbon Fibre Tape Market report brings into light the types of consumers, their preferences about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas about the enhancement of a product. A good number of top competitors are taken into consideration in this report to obtain the insights on strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market. Breakdown and estimations of important industry trends, market drivers, market restraints, market size, market share and sales volume have been explained very well in the report.

Global carbon fibre tape market is expected to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 11.12% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The carbon fibre tape market analyses the growth of the market with increased aircraft components owing to its superior properties such as abrasion, high stiffness and strength.

The growing demand for carbon fibre tape for applications such as aircraft structure, automotive composites is expected to drive the carbon fibre tape market growth in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. With the introduction of high yield and low-cost precursors for producing carbon fibre tape, the market is augmenting the growth in the forecasted period.

Top Competitors of Carbon Fibre Tape Market

The major players covered in the report are Hexcel Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites, Inc., SABIC, TEIJIN LIMITED., Solvay, ZOLTEK, SGL Carbon, Evonik Industries AG, Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd, TCR Composites, Chomarat NA, Celanese Corporation, Cristex, Eurocarbon B.V., among other players domestic and global.

Global Carbon Fibre Tape Market Trends

Global Carbon Fibre Tape Market By Resin (Epoxy, Polyamide, Bismaleimide, Thermoplastic Resin, Other Resins)

By Form (Prepreg Tape, Dry Tape)

By Manufacturing Process (Hot Melt Process, Solvent Dip Process)

By End-user (Aerospace, Marine, Pipe & Tank, Sporting Goods, Construction & Infrastructure, Others)

Regions & Top Countries Data Covered in this Report are: Asia-Pacific (China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico), Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa) , South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru).

Entire Carbon Fibre Tape business report can be mainly categorised into four major areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. It comprises of key information about the industry, market segmentation, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. A team of innovative analysts, enthusiastic forecasters, knowledgeable researchers and experienced industry experts work harder and 24*7 to structure this most excellent Carbon Fibre Tape market analysis report. Market research studies conducted in this Carbon Fibre Tape report are very observant for the businesses which help them with the better decision making and develop better strategies about production, marketing, sales and promotion.

North America dominates the market due to the large market share of the U.S. in carbon fibre tape market due to the rising demand of the lightweight materials and availability of low interest rates on carbon fibre material.

Table Of Contents: Global Carbon Fibre Tape Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

