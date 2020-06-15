Global Collaborative Robots Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, ABB

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the Collaborative Robots market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.

The continuous development in the automation industry is expected to boost the growth of the global collaborative robot market in the coming years. The safety of these robots has increased their demand in various end-user industries are they can perfectly work in tandem with the human workforce.

Collaborative robots are popular due to their high return on investment and low overall cost, attracting many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Global manufactures mainly distributed in Europe, North America, Japan. Demand for collaborative robots is profoundly dependent on increase in automation industry. Universal Robots accounted for 47.60%of the global collaborative robots sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 18.41%, 12.30% including ABB and Rethink Robotics.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Collaborative Robots 4900 market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: Collaborative Robots Industry

Global Collaborative Robots market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The Collaborative Robots industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top Collaborative Robots industry players.

GLOBAL COLLABORATIVE ROBOTS INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for Collaborative Robots market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global Collaborative Robots business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to Collaborative Robots business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide Collaborative Robots industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global Collaborative Robots market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global Collaborative Robots Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg

Application–

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Collaborative Robots industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global Collaborative Robots Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Universal Robots, Rethink Robotics, ABB, Fanuc, KUKA, Kawasaki

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

