Wine Coolers Market 2020 in-depth analysis with Leading Business Players- Climadiff S.A.; U-Line; VRBON; BSH Home Appliances Group; WHYNTER

Wine coolers are electronic consumer goods/appliances that are used for cooling/lowering the temperature of wine. They are used for storage, refrigeration and preservation purposes of wine inside bottles. These wine coolers provide the correct temperature and humidity as per the requirement of wines. They cannot be used for cooling down other beverages as wines are cooled to a certain extent.



Climadiff S.A.; U-Line; VRBON; BSH Home Appliances Group; WHYNTER LLC; LG Electronics; Allavino; Avanti Products; Electrolux; Marvel Refrigeration; Coltech; VIKING RANGE, LLC; KAFF; Carrier Midea India; INVENTOR CONCEPT SRL; EuroCave SAS; Haier Inc.; Vinotemp; Perlick Corporation; NewAir and NewAir.com; Eurodib; Magic Chef; Whirlpool; Danby; Sunpentown Inc. and Shenzhen Sicao Electric Co., Ltd

By Bottle Capacity

Less than 10

10-30

31-50

51-300

Above 300

By Installation Type

Freestanding

Countertop

Built-In

By Temperature Zones

Triple Zones

Double Zones

Single Zones

Others

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Based on regions, the Wine Coolers Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Driver:

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of wine consumption is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing variety of wines available resulting in greater focus by the manufacturers on providing innovative and technologically advanced products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing availability of uniquely optimised wine storage products is expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Short-term storage alternative in comparison to wine cellars is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Complications in the wine-storage due to the increased dryness in the enclosed cooler is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Vinotemp announced the extension of their wine storage solution, with the commercial launch of “Vinotemp Wine Vault”, with the product offering capacity of 30 wine racks as well as customized cooling and humidity controlling. This launch is evidence of the company’s strategy to constantly innovate and provide highly customized wine storage solutions

In September 2018, LG Electronics announced that they had expanded their “LG SIGNATURE” range of consumer goods, with the launch of a fridge, dryer and wine fridge at the “2018 Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA)” held in Berlin, Germany from 31st August – 5th September, 2018. The products included in the range offer a wide range of innovative designing equipped with the latest technology

Key Benefits for Wine Coolers Market:

In-depth analysis of the Marketis conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Wine Coolers Market trends and dynamics.

Key Marketplayers within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Extensive analysis of the Marketis conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

