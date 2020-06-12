Rapid Growth Factors of Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Market

Global deep learning neural networks (DNNs) market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 43.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

List of Major competitors in DEEP LEARNING NEURAL NETWORKS (DNNS) market-: ALYUDA RESEARCH, LLC, ALPHABET INC. google, IBM, MICRON TECHNOLOGIES, INC., Neural Technologies Limited, NEURODIMENSION, INC., NEURALWARE, NVIDIA CORPORATION, SKYMIND INC, SAMSUNG, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, GMDH, LLC., Sensory Inc., Ward Systems Group, Inc., Xilinx Inc., Starmind and among others.

Further, this report classifies the DEEP LEARNING NEURAL NETWORKS (DNNS) market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Scope of the Report

Global Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Market By Component (Hardware , Software, and Services), Application(Image Recognition, Natural Language Processing ,Speech Recognition, Data Mining), End-User(Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defence, Security and others)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the DEEP LEARNING NEURAL NETWORKS (DNNS) market.

Recent Developments:

In January 2018, Universal Electronics Inc., leader of universal control and sensing technologies partnered with Sensory. The Partnership is formed to develop the product Nevo Butler having TrulyHandsfree voice control capabilities on it.

In March 2019, Google and Udacity has launched free course in deep learning, this course is designed so that it could be accessible to developers without having a maths background. This will help in to build state-of-the-art AI applications as fast as possible, which do not require a background in math.

In June 2019, Microsoft announced the new product launch in Flight Simulator series. The new product is been teased briefly at Microsoft’s E3 keynote which is powered by Microsoft’s Azure. The 4K video will displayed with more enhanced view on the device.

Research Methodology: Global Deep Learning Neural Networks (DNNs) Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

