Ophthalmic Knives Market Major Growth by Industry Leading Players like Accutome Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, BVI, Diamatrix Ltd

The Ophthalmic Knives Market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and proves to be an important source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The major topics have been covered in this market report and include market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology. This market research report gives answers to many of the critical business questions and challenges. The Ophthalmic Knives Market report provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the forecast period.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ophthalmic knives market are Sidapharm; Surgical Specialties Corporation; pfm medical ag; Surgi Edge; Novartis; Eagle Labs; MANI,INC.; Shah Eye Care Pvt. Ltd; Tarun Enterprises – Optitech Eyecare; FCI; Accutome Inc.; Bausch & Lomb Incorporated; BVI; Diamatrix Ltd.; Optiedge; ParamountBlades.com; Ophtechnics Unlimited; Surgistar; Teleflex Incorporated; HAI Laboratories, Inc.; DGH Technology, Inc. among others.

Global Ophthalmic Knives Market By Design (Straight, Crescent, Slit, MVR, Stab, Lance Tip, Corneal, Others), Usage (Reusable, Disposable), Blade (Diamond, Stainless Steel, Laser, Metal, Others), Application (Cataract, AMD, Glaucoma, Keratitis, Others), End-Users (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, ASC, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026 Global ophthalmic knives market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 5.30% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased adoption of these products due to their accuracy and innovations that are currently underway to provide advancements in surgical instruments.

Market Definition: Global Ophthalmic Knives Market

Ophthalmic knives are surgical devices utilized in the ophthalmic surgical procedures to handle the precise cuts that are accurate and deep at the same time. These surgical blades are manufactured from a special metal alloy with its blade being made from different variations due to its differing needs. They provide the least amount of surgical scars and promote quicker healing time due to their precise nature. They require extra-levels of maintenance and care due to the lower tolerance nature of these blades.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population which are more prone to optic disorders/diseases is expected to drive the market growth

Overall increase in the incidences of optic disorders is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Rise in the levels of collaboration and partnerships prevalent with manufacturers, physicians and researchers to improve the existing product offerings and providing greater levels of variations in the product are factors expected to foster the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Premium product pricing of these products and extra care associated with the maintenance of these products is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lack of focus on ophthalmic surgeries in comparison to other life-threating disorders resulting in slower adoption of these products is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Lower quantity requirement rate due to the high quality of products is also expected to slow down the market growth

Segmentation: Global Ophthalmic Knives Market

By Design

Straight

Crescent

Slit

MVR

Stab

Lance Tip

Corneal

Others

By Usage

Reusable

Single-Use

By Blade

Diamond

Stainless Steel

Laser

Metal

Others

By Application

Cataract

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD)

Glaucoma

Keratitis

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Surgical Specialties Corporation announced the establishment of a new business division with the name of “Caliber Ophthalmics”. The newly formulated business division includes Surgical Specialties Corporation’s “Sharpoint” brand along with its products from Unique Technologies, Inc. and VPM Surgical, Inc. two companies that they have acquired. This establishment of a new company will provide specialized ophthalmic surgical & diagnostic solutions to physicians which are in dire need due to the growing prevalence of optic disorders.

In May 2017, Halma Medical Sector, the parent organization of MST, Accutome and Keeler announced that they had merged the three companies into two more enhanced and diverse product offerings where MST will be responsible for managing Accutome’s surgical products and solutions, and Keeler will manage Accutome’s diagnostic and clinical offerings. This will result in greater focus on customer satisfaction and innovations to the existing portfolio of companies.

Competitive Analysis:

Global ophthalmic knives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ophthalmic knives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global ophthalmic knives market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

