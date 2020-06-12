North America Bio Based Lubricants Market – Global Market Size, Growth, Trends And 2026 Forecast Report

One of the environmental advantages for such lubricants is the biodegradability of the exhaust and leakage and not their recyclability. Renewable bio-based lubricants are also known to decrease the friction coefficient between two surfaces.

In past 2-3 years, the most advanced way of making the bio-based lubricants behave like petroleum based lubricants is to strip double bonds from molecules and add new elements or two molecules together to mimic the properties of petroleum lubricants.

Bio-based Lubricants are very much essential in today’s world. Over the years, the science of lubricants and lubrication has advanced considerably. One of the technology named Eni Divisional R & D formulation was introduced for providing world’s leading lubricants for transport, protective and industrial purposes also supplying the needs for many customer segments including shipping, motorists and industrial users.

North America Bio-based Lubricants market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: North America Bio-based Lubricants Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are Royal Dutch Shell, Green Earth Technologies, Inc., Magna International Pte Ltd., Polnox Corp., Klüber Lubrication, Castrol Limited, Exxon Mobil Corporation., MMXIX DSI Ventures, Inc., Chevron Corporation, BIOSYNTHETIC TECHNOLOGIES, BECHEM, CITGO Petroleum Corporation, ROCOL, RSC Bio Solutions and others.

Product Launch:

In February 2019, Exxon Mobil announces two new discoveries offshore in Guyana at the Tilapia-1 and Haimara-1 wells in order to grow their market better.

In January 2019, Exxon Mobil announced some plans for growth of some of its plants by streamlining upstream organization. The company focuses on end to end management.

In November 2018, Quaker Chemical Corporation 2019 attended an event which takes place at The Georgia World Congress Centre in Atlanta and offers comprehensive fluid products ranges for tube & pipe and metal working processes.

In September 2017, Klüber Lubrication 2019 launched an innovative product NSF H1 lubricant for bearings operating under permanent high temperature. After this they have now succeeded in developing a new high-temperature grease for a wide range of applications in the food industry.

Segmentation: North America Bio-based Lubricants Market

North America Bio-based lubricants market is segmented into three notable segments which are raw material, application and end-user.

On the basis of raw material, the market is segmented into plant oil, animal oil and others. In 2019, plant oil segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into hydraulic oil, metal working fluids, penetrating oils, grease, transformer oil and others. In 2019, hydraulic oil is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into consumer automotive, commercial automotive, industrial and others. In 2019, industrial segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.



