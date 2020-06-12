LEADING COMPETITIVE REPORT: DATA FABRIC MARKET IS EXPECTED TO REACH USD 3,122.84 MILLION BY 2025

The rapidly revolutionizing market place demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This DATA FABRIC report contains a comprehensive data of market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints of ICT industry all of which is derived from SWOT analysis. Market definition covered in this DATA FABRIC report gives the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the DATA FABRIC report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts.

Global Data Fabric Market is expected to reach USD 3,122.84 Million by 2025 from USD 617.30 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 25.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.



Report Metric Details Years considered for providing market size 2019–2026 Base year considered 2018 Forecast period 2020–2026 Forecast units Value (USD) in million/billion Segments covered Product, Service, and Vertical Regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW Companies covered Denodo Technologies, Global IDs, Informatica, Syncsort, K2VIEW, NetApp Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, Software AG, Splunk Inc., Talend, VMware

Further, this report classifies the DATA FABRIC market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Global Data Fabric Market, Component (software and services{managed and professional}), Type (Disk base data fabric, In-memory based data fabric), Application (Fraud Detection And Security Management, Governance, Risk, And Compliance Management, Customer Experience Management, Sales And Marketing Management, Business Process Management), Deployment Model (On-premises, On-demand), Organization size (Large Enterprises, Small-Sized Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance, Telecommunications And IT, Retail And Ecommerce, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Energy And Utilities, Media And Entertainment And Others)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Key Drivers: Global Data Fabric Market

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing volume and variety of business data. On the other hand, lack of integration with legacy systems may hinder the growth of the market

Key Points: Global Data Fabric Market

Denodo Technologies, Global IDs, Informatica, Syncsort, K2VIEW, NetApp Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, Software AG, Splunk Inc., Talend, VMware, Inc. and Teradata among others.

A professional service is expected to dominate the global data fabric market.

Consulting services is driving the market with highest market share.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Data Fabric Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Data Fabric Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Data Fabric Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Data Fabric Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Data Fabric Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Data Fabric Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Data Fabric Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Fabric by Countries

