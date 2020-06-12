Irrigation Automation Market: (COVID-19 Impact) Top Key Players Are NETAFIM, Lindsay Corporation., Valmont Industries, Inc., The Toro Company.

Global Irrigation Automation Market By Automation Type (Time-Based Systems, Volume-Based Systems, Real-Time Feedback Systems, Computer-Based Irrigation Control Systems), System (Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Irrigation Type (Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Surface Irrigation), End-Use (Agricultural, Non-Agricultural), Component (Controllers, Sensors, Valves, Sprinklers, Other Components), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Irrigation Automation Market

Irrigation automation market is expected to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 18.90% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing adoption of modern techniques of irrigation will act as a factor for the irrigation automation market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Increasing adoption of advanced and improvised technology, rising initiatives by the government that will help in promoting water conservation, growing awareness among the farmers regarding the benefits of automated irrigation technologies are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the irrigation automation market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, prevalence of large area in the form of farms worldwide which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the irrigation automation market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Management of huge data along with high cost of installation and unavailability of skilled personal which will likely to hamper the growth of the irrigation automation market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This irrigation automation market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on irrigation automation market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Irrigation Automation Market Scope and Market Size

Irrigation automation market is segmented on the basis of automation type, system, irrigation type, end-use, and component. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of automation type, the irrigation automation market is segmented into time-based systems, volume-based systems, real-time feedback systems, and computer-based irrigation control systems.

Based on system, the irrigation automation market is segmented into automatic, and semi-automatic.

Based on the irrigation type, the irrigation automation market is segmented into drip irrigation, sprinkler irrigation, and surface irrigation.

The irrigation automation market is also segmented on the basis of end-use. The end-use is segmented into agricultural, and non-agricultural.

Based on component, the irrigation automation market is segmented into controllers, sensors, valves, sprinklers, and other components.

Irrigation Automation Market Country Level Analysis

Irrigation automation market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country by automation type, system, irrigation type, end-use and component as referenced above.

The countries covered in the irrigation automation market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA)

Asia-Pacific dominates the irrigation automation market because of growing awareness among the farmers regarding the benefits of automated and semi-automated irrigation system.

The country section of the irrigation automation market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Irrigation Automation Market Share Analysis

Irrigation automation market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to irrigation automation market.

The major players covered in the irrigation automation report are NETAFIM, Lindsay Corporation., Valmont Industries, Inc., The Toro Company., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd,, HUNTER INDUSTRIES, Rain Bird Corporation., HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc, Weathermatic, NELSON IRRIGATION, CALSENSE, Galcon, Rubicon Water, Irritec S.p.A, Mottech Water Solutions Ltd., WaterBit., Growlink, Ranch Systems, Inc, Blurain, Avanijal Agri Automation Pvt. Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

