Halal Cosmetics Market to see impressive Growth by 2026 | Leading Companies- Amara Cosmetics, Iba Halal Care, Inika, Saaf Skincare

Global Halal Cosmetics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 30.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 93.51 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The study considers the Halal Cosmetics Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Halal Cosmetics Market are:

Amara Cosmetics, Iba Halal Care, Inika, Saaf Skincare, TALENT COSMETICS, PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd, Tuesday in Love, OnePure LLC, Sampure Minerals, Wardah Cosmetics, MARTHA TILAAR GROUP, MMA BIO LAB SDN BHD, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd., Ivy Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd, PT Paragon Technology & Innovation, Liasari and SirehEmas Marketing Sdn Bhd

By Product Type (Personal Care Products, Color Cosmetics, Fragrance),

By Application (Hair Care, Skin Care, Face Care, Beauty Care),

By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Based on regions, the Halal Cosmetics Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Drivers:

Growing levels of muslim population globally resulting in increased demand for the product

Rising levels of innovations and advancements undergoing in the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of guidelines specified by the authorities of different regions for the certification of halal marketing; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Iba Halal Care announced that they had raised USD 3 million in Series-A funding from Addvantis Enterprises. This funding expansion will help the company dwelve into advanced product categories and help in expanding their market reach.

In September 2018, Wipro Unza Holdings Ltd. announced the launch of “SERI” in Malaysia, the company’s advanced skincare R&D center. This center will help establish consumer specific products and provide the latest technological advancements regarding the products in the region.

The report covers major aspects:

The report evaluates the key factors of drivers, restraints, and opportunities enabling strategic decision making with perceptive to identify the potential Market. Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Halal CosmeticsMarkettrend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analyzed for Market estimation and forecasting. The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential. The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Halal CosmeticsMarketgrowth.

Key Benefits for Halal Cosmetics Market:

In-depth analysis of the Marketis conducted by constructing Market estimations for the key Market segments between 2020 and 2026. The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging Halal Cosmetics Market trends and dynamics.

Key Marketplayers within the Market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

Extensive analysis of the Marketis conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top manufacturers within the Market

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, The Middle East and Africa )

