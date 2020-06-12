GLOBAL TELECOM MANAGED SERVICES MARKET LATEST RISING TREND AND INDUSTRY GROWTH | HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES, UNISYS, COMARCH, SPRINT, AT&T, AMDOCS

This Telecom Managed Services market report work with respect to opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. This Telecom Managed Services report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects including product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This Telecom Managed Services report is helpful to present you better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviors. The statistics are represented in graphical format in This Telecom Managed Services market report for a clear understanding on facts and figures. Readers will find this report very helpful in understanding the Telecom Managed Services market in depth.

Global telecom managed services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 14.20% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to advancement in technology such as mobility services, cloud computing and big data and improving operational efficiency, catering effectively to the dynamic business environment, improving profit margins.

Dominating Players of Global Telecom Managed Services Market are Huawei Technologies, Unisys, Comarch, Sprint, AT&T, Amdocs, Cisco, CenturyLink, NTT DATA Services, Ericsson, GTT., IBM, nexogy, Now TelecomIT Operations Analytics Market, Wipro Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited among others.

Market Drivers:

Demand for cost decline in managing enterprise structure, drives the growth of the market

Raising awareness amongst businesses to emphasis on core approaches and activities, are driving the growth of the market

Rising pattern of BYOD and corporate-owned personal devices (COPD) over the globe, leads to the growth of the market

Advancements in technologies such as 5G, SDN, & NFV, foster the market growth

Market Restraints:

Apprehensions over revealing the private information to MSPs, hinders the market growth

Cloud-based service providers, are restraining the market growth

Absence of consciousness regarding external and internal threats

Key Market Segmentation of Telecom Managed Services Market

By Service Type

Managed Data Center

Managed Colocation

Managed Hosting

Managed Storage

Managed Network Services

Managed Network Monitoring and Maintenance Managed MPLS and VPN Others



Managed Data and Information Services

Managed OSS/BSS Managed Database Others



Managed Mobility Services

Managed Device Management Managed Application Management Managed Content Management



Managed Communication Services

Managed Security Services

Threat Management Compliance Management Vulnerability Management Incident Management Others



Others

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Infolob Solutions and oracle entered into an agreement which allows Infolob to provide Oracle cloud services to their customers in in North America. Under this Cloud MSP program, Infolob provides the most robust portfolio of hybrid IT and digital enabling services intended to speed up cloud client acceptance and drive their path towards modernization. Infolob helps clients find the right cloud-landing area to each of their workloads. The agreement marks an extension between the companies of the Platinum Partnership.

In January 2019, Ericsson launches the Ericsson Operation Engine, a new AI-based managed services offering for communications service providers. The Ericsson Operations Engine utilizes AI, automation and information insights to solve targeted company results for service suppliers such as improved client experience, development in income and effectiveness.

