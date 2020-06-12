Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market will Expand Exponentially by 2026 | Hill-Rom Services Inc., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Terumo Medical Corporation, Masimo, Microlife Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Actherm Inc

GLOBAL PATIENT TEMPERATURE MONITORING MARKET IS EXPECTED TO RISE FROM ITS INITIAL ESTIMATED VALUE OF USD 2.55 BILLION IN 2018 TO AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF USD 3.74 BILLION BY 2026 REGISTERING A CAGR OF 4.9% IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2019-2026. THIS RISE IN THE MARKET CAN BE ATTRIBUTED TO THE INCREASING NUMBER OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND RISING PEDIATRIC AND GERIATRIC POPULATION OVER THE WORLD.

In this market research report, a market study and overview is carried out by taking into account market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges for a particular business. Geographical scope of the products is also taken into consideration methodically for the major global areas such as Asia, North America, South America, and Africa. This helps delineate strategies for the product distribution in those areas. Patient temperature monitoring market report estimates the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application. This superior patient temperature monitoring market report is presented with a full devotion and dedication to the clients that extend their reach to success.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the patient temperature monitoring market are Cardinal Health, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill-Rom Services Inc., Drgerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Terumo Medical Corporation, Masimo, Microlife Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Actherm Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation, Briggs Healthcare, HICKS, Medtronic, Sanomedics International Holdings Inc., Welch Allyn, Medium Healthcare, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy, Omron Healthcare, Inc., and BD.

Opportunities in the market report

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2019-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Europe.

Segmentation: Global Patient Temperature Monitoring Market

By Product

Wearable Continuous Temperature Sensors

Smart Temperature Monitoring Patches

Table-top Temperature Monitoring Devices

Noninvasive Vital-signs Monitoring Devices

Continuous Core Body Temperature Monitoring Devices

Handheld Temperature Monitoring Devices

Mercury Thermometers

Digital Thermometers

Infrared Thermometers

Invasive Temperature Monitoring Devices

By Site

Noninvasive Temperature Monitoring

Oral Temperature Monitoring

Axillary and Temporal Artery Temperature Monitoring

Tympanic Membrane Temperature Monitoring

Invasive Temperature Monitoring

Esophageal Temperature Monitoring

Nasopharynx Temperature Monitoring

Urinary Bladder Temperature Monitoring

Rectal Temperature Monitoring

By Application

Pyrexia/Fever

Hypothermia

Blood Transfusion

Anesthesia

Other Applications

By End User

Hospital and Surgical Centers

Nursing Facilities

Home care

Ambulatory Care Centers

Other End Users

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers

Rising number of various surgical procedures has increased the demand for these devices

Constant innovations and technological developments in the industry will act as a major market driver

Market Restraints

High cost of developed temperature monitoring devices is acting as a major restraint for the market

Low awareness regarding these devices in developing nations act as a major factor hampering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In March, 2018, Medtronicand Lehigh Valley Health Network signed a partnership agreement to deliver different value-based healthcare programs. This will help in improving the patient outcome and minimizing the cost

In June, 2018, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and Cardinal Health announced their partnership for accelerating the growth of naviHealth. This will enhance the growth of the company. This will also assist in building good customer relation by providing information related to health systems.

