Global Ostomy Devices Market CAGR(in terms of Revenue)Analysis Report 2019-2026 | Competitive Players in Top Regions and Countries The Competitors, Regions With Forecast By 2026|Welland Medical Limited, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Flexicare (Group) Limited, 3M, Smith & Nephew
Ostomy devices market report is sure to guide you in one or the other way to accomplish one of the most important goals of every business i.e. gaining maximum return on investment (ROI). To bring about the same, this market research report offers an insightful market data and information about ABC industry to businesses for making better decisions and defining business strategies. This ostomy devices report contains a key data and information about the market, emerging trends, product usage, motivating factors for customers and competitors, restraints, brand positioning, and customer behaviour. All these factors are very noteworthy when it comes to achieve a success in the competitive marketplace.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the ostomy devices market are Coloplast, Alcare Diagnostic Research Center Pvt. Ltd., Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Welland Medical Limited, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Flexicare (Group) Limited, 3M, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Marlen International., Hollister Incorporated, BD, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic.
Key Developments in the Market:
In August 2017, ConvaTec Group Plc announced the launch of their Natura Convex Cut-to-Fit Accordion Flange. It is specially designed to make two-piece ostomy pouch application easier and comfortable. This new product is easy to use and reduces abdomen pressure. They are available in Convex and Flat Cut-to-Fit options with ConvaTec Moldable Technology which will be used to prevent the leakage.
In May 2016, B. Braun Medical Inc. announced the launch of their Flexima 3S Ostomy Appliances in the North America. The main aim is to provide high quality ostomy devices to the customers in U.S. and Canada. It is designed with applications like multi base plate, guiding system, coupling mechanism and soft material. It will provide pouch security to the patient without any visual inspection.
Market Drivers
Increasing demand for one- piece ostomy bags is driving the growth of this market
Rising incidences of colorectal cancer ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease is another factor driving the market
Market Restraint
Unsecured reimbursement system is restraining the market growth
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
- Overview
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
Segmentation: Global Ostomy Devices Market
By Product
Colostorny Bags
Urostorny Bags
Ileostorny Bags
By End- Users
Healthcare Settings
Retail Stores
Home- Care Setting
By Application
Sealing
Cleansing
Lubrication
Drainage
By Accessories
Paste &Powder
Creams
Cleansers
Tapes
Other Accessories
By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Customization of the Report:
All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
