Global Microprocessor and GPU Market To Register Excellent Growth 2020-2026 | Qualcomm Technologies, NVIDIA, Broadcom., Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Global Microprocessor and GPU Market is to register a healthy CAGR of 3.01 % in the forecast period. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the use of wearable device, relocation of data, expending contact of Internet of Things (IoT).

Major Industry Competitors: Microprocessor and GPU Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global microprocessor and GPU market are Broadcom., Renesas Electronics Corporation., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NXP Semiconductors, SAMSUNG, NVIDIA Corporation, Digi-Key Electronics., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation , Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, SAPPHIRE Technology Limited., ZOTAC , VIA Technologies, Inc., Imagination Technologies Limited, ASUSTeK Computer Inc, EVGA Corporation, Arm Limited, Matrox, Silicon Integrated Systems Corporation, among others.

By architecture(x86, ARM, MIPS, Power, SPARC), Application (Consumer Electronics, Server, Automotive, Banking, Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI), aerospace &Defense, Medical, Industrial) Types & Application (Discrete Graphics, Integrated Graphics) Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Growing marketplace for wearable devices, particularly smartwatches

Relocation of information from local settings to cloud-based database settings that drive database processor development

Expending contact of internet of things(IoT)

The growing demand of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVS) or drones in the entertainment purpose further drives the growth of the microprocessor market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, NVIDIA introduced an early GPU which implements a series of gaming slots based in Turing intended to trace extra accessibles in real-time. The chipmaker presented the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER, GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER and GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, following nearly a year of architecture optimisations and system optimizations. It is said that the new GPUs perform up to 25% faster than the first RTX 20 line.

In March 2019, STMicroelectronics launched STM32MP1 Microprocessor Series with an aim of expanding and upgrading the product portfolio with its already present MCU STM32 series. The new product has Linux Distribution which improved the Speed of IoT and is considered as a smart industry innovation. By introducing the STM32MP1 range of multi-core microprocessors with computation and design assistance coupled with powerful real-time command and high-performance inclusion, high-performance industrial, consumer, home, wellness and wellness apps can be designed.

Why Is Data Triangulation Important In Qualitative Research?

This involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. Triangulation is one method used while reviewing, synthesizing and interpreting field data. Data triangulation has been advocated as a methodological technique not only to enhance the validity of the research findings but also to achieve ‘completeness’ and ‘confirmation’ of data using multiple methods

