Global Health Insurance Market 2020 Future Growth Analysis, Business Demand and Opportunities to 2027 | UnitedHealth Group, Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc., Aetna Inc. (A Subsidiary of CVS Health), Centene Corporation, Cigna,

Global Health Insurance Market, By Type (Products, Solutions), Services (Inpatient Treatment, Outpatient Treatment, Medical Assistance, Others), Level of Coverage (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum), Service Providers (Public Health Insurance Providers, Private Health Insurance Providers), Health Insurance Plans (Point of Service (POS), Exclusive Provider Organization (EPOS), Indemnity Health Insurance, Health Savings Account (HSA), Qualified Small Employer Health Reimbursement Arrangements (QSEHRAS), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Others), Demographics (Adults, Minors, Senior Citizens), Coverage Type (Lifetime Coverage, Term Coverage), End User (Corporates, Individuals, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Financial Institutions, E-commerce, Hospitals, Clinics, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Health insurance market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 2,259,670.09 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing cost of healthcare and need for efficient flow of processes without the inconvenience caused due to payment processes will help in driving the growth of the health insurance market.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, in the market for health insurance, the market leader UnitedHealth Group accounts an estimated market share of approximately 10% to 15% in the global health insurance market. In North America health insurance market, an estimated market share of approximately 30% to 33% is held by UnitedHealth Group which is a leader in health insurance in the U.S. Additionally, the company is continuously involved in the business expansion activities to increase its global and regional presence in health insurance policies. The health insurance sales revenue of United Health Group has increased drastically by approximately 12% as compared to 2018 to generate sales revenue of USD 226 billion in 2019.

In November 2019, UnitedHealth Group care announced that the company will open 14 UnitedHealthcare Medicare services centers in partnership with Walgreens. The move will help the company to provide access to its services to a greater pool of customers.

Health Insurance Market has shown an increase in number of policy holders due to the government is taking initiatives and growing number of local and global insurance providers to cater the demand. However, high cost of premiums and complicated reimbursement processes are expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Now the question is which are the other regions that UnitedHealth Group and Aetna, Inc. (a subsidiary of CVS Health) are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in North America health insurance market and the market leaders targeting U.S. and Canada to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The health insurance market is becoming more competitive every year with companies like UnitedHealth Group and Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Anthem, Inc.) that are the market leaders for health insurance along with a large number of home-grown companies across different countries. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global health insurance market.

All country based analysis of the global health insurance market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of type, services, level of coverage, service providers, health insurance plans, demographics, coverage type, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into products and solutions. On the basis of services, the market is segmented into inpatient treatment, outpatient treatment, medical assistance and others. On the basis of level of coverage, the market is segmented into bronze, silver, gold and platinum. On the basis of service providers, the market is segmented into public health insurance providers and private health insurance providers. On the basis of health insurance plans, the market is segmented into point of service (POS), exclusive provider organization (EPOS), indemnity health insurance, health savings account (HSA), qualified small employer health reimbursement arrangements (QSEHRAS), preferred provider organization (PPO), health maintenance organization (HMO) and others. On the basis of demographics, the market is segmented into adults, minors and senior citizens. On the basis of coverage type, the market is segmented into lifetime coverage and term coverage. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into corporates, individuals and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales, financial institutions, e-commerce, hospitals, clinics and others. On the basis of countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

UnitedHealth Group,

Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc.,

Aetna Inc. (A Subsidiary of CVS Health),

Centene Corporation,

Cigna,

ALLIANZ CARE (A SUBSIDIARY OF ALLIANZ)

AXA

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

Bupa

AIA Group Limited

Aviva

BMI Healthcare

Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited

HBF Health Limited

HealthCare International Global Network Ltd.

International Medical Group, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.)

MAPFRE

Now Health International

Oracle

VHI Group

Vitality Corporate Services Limited (A Subsidiary Of Discovery Limited)

