GLOBAL COMPOSABLE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT | LENOVO, ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC., DOLPHIN ICS, LIQID INC., INSPUR

Global Composable Infrastructure Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 614.25 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 18205.18 million by 2026 , registering a CAGR of 52.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This significant rise in market value can be attributed to the growing rates of adoption of modern IT infrastructure.

If you are involved in the Composable Infrastructure industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented By Type (Software, Hardware), Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others)

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increased capability of composable infrastructure of handling high & growing amount workload is expected to be a driver for the market growth

Growth in adoption of virtual and modernised infrastructure is expected to be a driver for the market growth

Competitive Landscape and Composable Infrastructure Market Share Analysis

Composable Infrastructure market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Composable Infrastructure market.

Key Market Competitors: Composable Infrastructure Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the composable infrastructure market are Lenovo, ONE STOP SYSTEMS INC., Dolphin ICS, Liqid Inc., Inspur, Western Digital Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Dell Inc., DriveScale Inc., TidalScale Inc., Cloudistics Inc., Quanta Computer Inc. and Cisco.

