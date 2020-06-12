Global Commerce Cloud Market 2020: Hitting New Highs Explored in Latest Research | Competitor Outlook: IBM, SAP, Salesforce, Apttus Corporation, Episerver, Oracle

This commerce cloud market report is a great source of information about this industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the globe. Such perfect and wide-ranging market report brings into focus primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This commerce cloud report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. To succeed in this promptly changing market place, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as commerce cloud market research report.

The global commerce cloud market is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of 25.04% during the forecast period. Increase need to manage the multiple storefronts along with the technological advancements across the industries is supporting the market growth.

Key Segmentation: Commerce Cloud Market

By Organization Size (Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Component (Platform, Services), Application (Grocery and Pharmaceuticals, Fashion and Apparel, Electronics, Bookstores, and Furniture, Travel and Hospitality, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, MEA)

Major Industry Competitors: Commerce Cloud Market

The global commerce cloud market is majorly dominated by IBM, SAP, Salesforce.com, inc., Apttus Corporation, Episerver, Oracle, Magento, Shopify, BigCommerce Pty. Ltd., Digital River, Inc, Elastic Path Software Inc., VTEX, commercetools GmbH, Kibo Commerce, Sitecore, AOE GmbH, OSF Commerce Deloitte, among others

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising adoption of commerce cloud solutions is one of the factor boosting the market growth

Many companies focus towards the customization of customer experience; this factor also uplifts the market growth Surge in the number of online businesses is expected to upscale the global commerce cloud market growth

It assists in managing and previewing the site catalog, promotions merchandising among others in one single view; this will augment the market growth in the forecast period

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2019, Wirecard, worldwide supplier of internet technology and financial services integrated salesforce commerce cloud where the customer has access to the Wirecard digital financial commerce platform. This will result into optimal payment experience. By using this platform merchants are able to simplify their payment process. This addition of new platform is going to impact positively on the global commerce cloud market

In October 2019, cloud Commerce Company Kibo Commerce (Kibo) to acquire premier testing and optimization supplier, Monetate which will expand the reach of Kibo’s end-to-end cloud commerce platform providing customers with robust, personalized commerce experience. This latest move by Kibo is expected to create personalized customer experience in the global commerce cloud market

