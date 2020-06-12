GLOBAL COGNITIVE ASSESSMENT AND TRAINING IN HEALTHCARE MARKET BUSINESS STUDY AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES | EMINENT PLAYERS ARE CAMBRIDGE COGNITION LTD, SIGNANT HEALTH, MEDAVANTE-PROPHASE INC., QUEST DIAGNOSTICS

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled “Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market” guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. In this global business document, market overview is given in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously. The report includes a range of inhibitors as well as key driving forces of the market which are analysed in both qualitative and quantitative approach so that readers and users get precise information and insights about this industry. The study of Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare report helps businesses to define their own strategies about the development in the existing product, modifications to consider for the future product, sales, marketing, promotion and distribution of the product in the existing and the new market. This report gives exhaustive study of new market entry, industry forecasting, investment calculation, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis and planning, target market analysis, insights and innovation. This Study provides a deep insight into the activities of key competitors such as Cambridge Cognition Ltd, Signant Health, Medavante-ProPhase Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Cogstate Ltd., NeuroCog Trials, VeraSci, CogniFit, ERT Clinical, Total Brain, and others.

Global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 39.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the awareness regarding brain fitness and technological advancements.

Major Industry Competitors: Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cognitive assessment and training in healthcare market are Cambridge Cognition Ltd, Signant Health, Medavante-ProPhase Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Cogstate Ltd., NeuroCog Trials, VeraSci, CogniFit, ERT Clinical, Total Brain, Pearson India Education Services Pvt. Ltd, ImPACT Applications Inc., GL Assessment, LearningRx, Lumos Labs, Inc., neuroCare Listen And Learn Pty Ltd., Posit Science, Oxford Learning Centres, Inc., CNS Vital Signs, LLC, Synergy Wellbeing among others.

Key Segmentation: Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market

By Assessment Type (Pen and Paper Based-Assessment, Hosted Assessment, Biometrics Assessment), Component (Solution, Services), Application (Clinical Trials, Screening and Diagnostics, Brain Training, Academic Research, Others)

Regional Outlook

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Surging geriatric population, is driving the market growth

Awareness regarding brain fitness, is helping the market to growth

Continuous technological advancement, is flourishing the market growth

Surging prevalence of neurological diseases drives the market growth

Research strategies and tools used of Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market:

This Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

Key Points of this Report:

The depth industry chain include analysis value chain analysis, porter five forces model analysis and cost structure analysis

The report covers North America and country-wise market of Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast

Comprehensive data showing Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided

The report indicates a wealth of information on Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare manufacturer

Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Raw Material Supply and Downstream Consumer Information is also included

Any other user’s requirements which is feasible for us

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Pearson TalentLens had launched DAT Next Generation which helps in the measurement of cognitive ability, which are related to different areas of employment and training, in order to predict success for the recruitment process. This launched had enabled the companies to recruit the most efficient employees.

In October 2016, Savonix Inc., had launched their cognitive assessment app, Savonix Mobile. It has eliminated paperwork for cognitive function as well as serving as providers of the patients for the integration of treatment planning and decision-making. The launch had enabled in providing the better understanding of patient’s health by critical cognitive data.

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Market

Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare

Global Cognitive Assessment and Training in Healthcare Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping

