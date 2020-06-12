Global BPO Business Analytics Market Report 2020 with Coronavirus (Covid19) Effect Analysis | Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact

As we’re rapidly approaching the middle of the year, it’s a great time to look ahead at where we’re going and the BPO Business Analytics market Trends we’re likely to see more of in 2020. This report will look in more detail at some of the specific trends to look out for.

“Decision makers worldwide are under tremendous pressure to optimize their business operations, acquire new customers, and increase their market share, thereby driving long-term profitability. Business analytics is used for strategic decision making, enabling organizations to understand their customers, optimize operational cost, and improve business efficiency and competitiveness. The demand for regulatory compliance and transparency is high across sectors such as BFSI and healthcare. Enterprises in these sectors need to comply with regulatory norms such as Basel III and Solvency II. Business analytics outsourcing helps enterprises addresses such compliance requirements by increasing their transparency.

The adoption of systems such as ERP, CRM, SCM, and SFA by enterprises and the industrial Internet revolution have led to the generation of large volumes of data. Moreover, with the increased adoption of big data, the use of business analytics has also surged with a greater need to understand data. Data analytics tools and technologies help derive powerful insights and make efficient use of big data. This helps organizations make strategic decisions based on actionable insights for their business activities.

Global BPO business analytics industry is highly fragmented, industry vendors are mostly in the India and USA. The market is extremely competitive with vendors competing to gain a greater market share. Players in the market are constantly looking for ways to increase their market share through mergers and acquisitions and partnerships. They are also focusing on differentiating themselves by offering mobile-enabled business analytics solutions, predictive analytics, and cloud-based business analytics services. Among them, Accenture is the world leading player in the global BPO business analytics market with the market share of 17.5% in 2015, in terms of revenue.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the BPO Business Analytics market in 2020.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: BPO Business Analytics Industry

Global BPO Business Analytics market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends. It allows you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The BPO Business Analytics industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the game-changing strategic analysis of the key factors driving the market. The report includes the forecasts by 2020-2028, analysis by 2014-2019, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share predictions and profiles of the top BPO Business Analytics industry players.

GLOBAL BPO BUSINESS ANALYTICS INDUSTRY SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES

1. The coronavirus Outbreak: Implications for BPO Business Analytics market

Market.biz has found that the economic and market impacts of coronavirus may be much larger than those of the 2003 SARS virus. The ongoing spread of the new coronavirus has become one of the biggest threats to the global BPO Business Analytics business.

“From an business perspective, the key issue is not just the number of cases of COVID-19, but the level of disruption to BPO Business Analytics business from containment measures.”

For that reason, we have analysed covid-19 implications on worldwide BPO Business Analytics industry in this study.

2. Expect at least one Y-o-Y reasonable market move or more by 2028

Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule because of coronavirus pandemic, but the Global BPO Business Analytics market ran higher without posting any sharp declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.

3. The Global BPO Business Analytics Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift

Type–

HR

Procurement

F&A

Customer Care

Logistics

Sales & Marketing

Training

Product Engineering

Application–

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Telecom

Others

Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.

4. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition

Negotiations between the US and China will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global BPO Business Analytics industry still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.

How Key Players of the Global BPO Business Analytics Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as-

Accenture, Cognizant, Genpact, IBM, TCS, HP, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Wipro, EXL, NTT DATA(Dell), WNS Global, Concentrix, Infosys, Mu Sigma, Aegis

– Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

– Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

– Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.

