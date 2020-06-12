Europe Gelcoat Market Report 2019 And Future Opportunity Assessment 2026 | AKZO NOBEL N.V., ASHLAND, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., 3M, SIKA AG, AEKYUNG CHEMICAL Co., Ltd, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V.

The gelcoat is highly used in providing protective covering from weather and environmental impact. It helps in providing UV stability and giving aesthetic appearance. Now, gelcoat is used for constructing luxurious yachts and growing water projects. The major advancement in the gelcoat is that it is now have been used for packaging foodstuffs and home décor.

The demand for yacht projects and water based activities is driving the market.

It gives shiny, glossy, smooth, durable finishing, flawless appearance. The market is highly benefitted by the growing trends in water-based sports, marine tourism and other leisure activity.

Gelcoat is a compound utilized in providing outer protective layer and high quality finishing to surfaces of the fibre-reinforced composite. It is formulated by using different resins such as polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy and others. It is highly resistant to water, osmosis, UV, chemical, impact and crack. It gives enhanced mechanical property and reduces surface porosity.

Europe gelcoat market is projected to register a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Europe Gelcoat Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are AKZO NOBEL N.V., ASHLAND, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., 3M, SIKA AG, AEKYUNG CHEMICAL Co., Ltd, ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V., AOC, LLC, BÜFA GmbH & Co. KG, Changzhou Huake Polymers Co., Ltd., DE USSEL COATINGS BV, DUGALAK Ltd., Eternal Synthetic Resins (Changshu) Co.Ltd., Euroresins, GRM, HK Research Corporation, Interplastic Corporation, Leader Compsite Comp.,Ltd, Mäder, NANO4LIFE EUROPE L.P., Polynt, Resoltech, Scott Bader Company Ltd.,TURKUAZ POLYESTER.

Product Launch

In September 2018, Ashland announced the launch of new product which is Maxguard EZM marine white gelcoat. This product will help in the easy application and has enhanced weathering performance. This will help the company to make an edge in the global market for gelcoat products.

In March 2018, Ashland relaunched Instint, a range of color tinting service. It is created with conjunction with NIX, to develop gelcoat in any desired color. The inventory cost is quite less with Instint and the company is involved in various new techniques which can maximise the business for gelcoat.

In March 2018, the Akzo Nobel Specialty Chemicals relaunched as Nouryon. The creation of new name and brand will help the company to accelerate as an independent company with the building of essential chemistry for a sustainable future.

Segmentation: Europe Gelcoat Market

Europe gelcoat market is segmented into four notable segments which are type, resin application method and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard gelcoat and specialty gelcoat.

On the basis of resin, the market is segmented into polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy and others.

On the basis of application method, the market is segmented into spray, brush & roller.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, marine, building and construction, wind energy and others.

