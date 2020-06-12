Elevator Market to see immense Growth by 2026 | Leading Companies- Otis Elevator, KONE, Schindler, FUJITEC, Hitachi etc

Elevator Market Business Insights and Updates:

Global Elevator Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 62.71 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 150.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Otis Elevator Company; KONE Corporation; Schindler; FUJITEC CO., LTD.; Hitachi, Ltd.; HYUNDAIELEVATOR CO.,LTD.; Electra Elevators; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; thyssenkrupp AG; Express Lifts Ltd.; ESCON ELEVATORS PVT LTD.; Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation; EITA Elevator (M) Sdn. Bhd. and Orona

By Type Hydraulic & Pneumatic MR Traction MRL Traction

By Deck Type Single Deck Double Deck

By Destination Control Smart Conventional

By Building Height Low Rise Mid Rise High Rise

By End-Use Application Residential Commercial Mix Block

By Usage Passenger Freight

By Speed Less than 1m/s 1-3m/s 4-6m/s 7-10m/s More than 10m/s



Based on regions, the Elevator Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Market Driver:

Increasing levels of urbanization and industrialization is one of the major factors behind its market growth

Market Restraint:

Significant costs in the purchase, operations and maintenance of these products is one of the major factors restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, thyssenkrupp AG announced the launch of two new elevator products category, namely “synergy” & “evolution” for low-rise and mid-rise buildings in Europe and Africa. The new launch is expected to meet the growing demand for enhanced quality and products provision in mobility solutions.

In July 2018, KONE Corporation announced the launch of two new range of elevators namely, “U MonoSpace” & “U MiniSpace” to meet the growing demands of mid-range elevators. Along with that, they are planning on expanding and establishing a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, India which will be operational by second quarter of 2019.

