E Scooter Moped And E Motorcycle Market 2026 Growth Factors, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends and Key Players

This Global E-Scooter/Moped And E-Motorcycle Market report is structured with the clear understanding of business goals of Automotive industry and needs to bridge the gap by delivering the most appropriate and proper solutions. In addition, Global E-Scooter/Moped And E-Motorcycle Market research report predicts the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies, segment type & market application. Market study of Global E-Scooter/Moped And E-Motorcycle Market report considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global e-scooter/moped and e-motorcycle market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 35.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing adoption of e- scooter and growing government support to back electric scooters are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global e-scooter/moped and e-motorcycle market are Hero Electric, Vmoto Limited, The Electrotherm Group, Inc., Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.,Ltd., Energica Motor Company, Piaggio & C. SpA, Niu International., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, H-D, AIMA TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Avan Motors India, Čezeta, Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd, GOVECS AG, Gogoro Inc., Johammer e-mobility GmbH, Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co.,Ltd., Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co.,Ltd, Emflux Motors and others.

Conducts Overall Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market By Type (Sealed Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion), Distance Covered (Below 75 Miles, 75–100 Miles, Above 100 Miles), Vehicle Type (E-Scooter/Moped, E-Motorcycle), Voltage Type (36V, 48V, 60V, 72V), Technology Type (Plug- In, Battery), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market

Electric scooters and motorcycles are plug in electric vehicles which usually have to two or three wheels. They use need battery to run and the electricity is usually stored on board in rechargeable battery. They have the ability to cover distance from below 75 miles to more than 100 miles. These electric vehicles are equipped with lithium-ion batteries and are rechargeable in nature. They are cost effective because they don’t run on fuel or petrol. The increasing demand for environment friendly ride is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Low maintenance and operating cost of the electric wheelers is driving the market growth

Increasing government incentives and subsidies on electric vehicles will also propel the market growth

Rising demand for eco-friendly transportation among population will also drive the market growth

Low cost of the lead acid battery will also contribute as a factor for the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of proper charging infrastructure will restrain the market growth

Strict government rules and regulation associated with use of electric vehicle will also hamper the market growth

Dearth of power output and availability of limited range is another factor restricting the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, 22Kymco announced the launch of their new iFlow electric scooter which consist of features such as LED tail lamp, LED headlamps, and turn indicators and also consist of Bluetooth and cloud connectivity features. This new scooter is available in six different colors such as raisin black, silver, white dove, couture brown, rogue matt blue and moonlight silver. It also have swappable lithium- ion battery which have the ability to get charged in an hour

In March 2019, Avan Motors India announced the launch of their new electric scooter Trend E which is the part of the companies Xero series of electric scooters. This new scooter has the ability to cover distance 60km in single battery and 110 km in double battery. It also have lithium- ion- battery which can be charged in just two to four hours. They are available in color combination such as white- blue, red- black, and black- red

The Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Competitive Analysis: Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market

Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart parking market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Opportunities in the Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market Report:-

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

Key questions answered in the report:-

What are the challenges being faced by the new entrants? Which will be the Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market application and sorts and estimate joined intently by makers? Which will be the dangers which will attack growth? The length of the Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market opportunity? How Global E-Scooter/Moped and E-Motorcycle Market share advance vacillations their value from various assembling brands?

