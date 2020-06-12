Display Driver Integrated Circuit (DDIC) Market Insights | Key Players: NXP Semiconductors N.V., Maxim Integrated, Synaptics Incorporated, Power Integrations, Inc., ROHM CO., LTD., MACROBLOCK, INC and More

Display Driver Integrated Circuit (DDIC) Market is expected to reach USD 7.61 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 6.28% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on display driver integrated circuit (DDIC) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Growing demand of electronic devices such as smartphones, televisions and laptops, preferences of touch and display controllers, adoption of advanced technology such as OLED as display technology along with rising usage of product in healthcare and automotive industry will likely to enhance the growth of the display driver integrated circuit (DDIC) market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, increasing demand of high resolution display will further boost many opportunities that will lead to the growth of the Display driver integrated circuit (DDIC) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

High cost of software and solutions along with lack of raw material are acting as market restraints for display driver integrated circuit (DDIC) in the above mentioned forecasted period.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period- 2020 to 2027

Key Players Mentioned in the Display Driver Integrated Circuit (DDIC) Market Research Report: Texas Instruments Incorporated., Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Maxim Integrated, Synaptics Incorporated, Power Integrations, Inc., ROHM CO., LTD., MACROBLOCK, INC, Infineon Technologies AG, Himax Technologies, Inc., Novatek Microelectronics Corp, SAMSUNG, Sitronix Technology Corporation, MagnaChip Semiconductor, among other domestic and global players.

If opting for the Global version of Display Driver Integrated Circuit (DDIC) Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America will dominate the display driver integrated circuit (DDIC) market due to increasing demand of smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices along with prevalence of various market players while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to technological advancement in the region and rising number of smartphone users along with increasing awareness regarding latest technology.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

