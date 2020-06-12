COVID-19 UPDATE Laboratory Furniture Market 2026 Business Strategies By Leading Industry Players Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Mott Manufacturing Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Labconco, Köttermann GmbH, Diversified Woodcrafts, Inc, Esco Micro Pte Ltd., NuAire, Shimadzu RIKA Corporation

Global Laboratory furniture market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1,199.98 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a CAGR of 4.07% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Global Laboratory Furniture Research Methodology

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Laboratory Furniture Industry

Increasing usage of environmental friendly material for the production of laboratory furniture is expected to enhance the market growth.

Heavy tariffs and high cost of the real estates are some of the factors hampering the growth of the laboratory furniture market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Product: Laboratory Tables, Laboratory Stools & Chairs, Laboratory Storage Cabinets

By Application: Education, Government, Industry, Research, Pharmaceutical

By End-Users: School & College Laboratory, Medical Laboratory

Top Players in the Market are: Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Mott Manufacturing Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Labconco, Köttermann GmbH, Diversified Woodcrafts, Inc, Esco Micro Pte Ltd., NuAire, Shimadzu RIKA Corporation, Baker, Yamato Scientific co., ltd., Terra Universal. Inc., Labtec LLC, A.T. Villa, Inc., Symbiote, PSA Laboratory Furniture, LOC SCIENTIFIC, Teclab, HEMCO Corporation, MERCI.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Laboratory Furniture Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Laboratory Furniture Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

