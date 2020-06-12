Blood Meal Market: (COVID-19 Impact) Top Key Players Are Darling Ingredients Inc., Terramar, West Coast Reduction Ltd.

Global Blood Meal Market By Source (Porcine Blood, Poultry Blood, Ruminant Blood), Application (Porcine Feed, Poultry Feed, Ruminant Feed, Aqua Feed), Process (Solar Drying, Drum Drying, Ring and Flash Drying, Spray Drying), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Blood meal market is expected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2027. Increasing demand of meat products in developing economies will act as a factor for the blood meal market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Increasing production of feed, growing preferences towards aquaculture products, rising urbanization along with increasing demand of livestock product, growing awareness among the people regarding protein supplements are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the blood meal market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising demand of nutritional supplements for monogastric animals which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the blood meal market in the above mentioned forecast period of 2020-2027.

Increasing raw material and operational cost along with stringent regulatory framework which will likely to hamper the growth of the blood meal market in the above mentioned forecast period.

This blood meal market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on blood meal market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Blood Meal Market Scope and Market Size

Blood meal market is segmented on the basis of source, application, and process. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of source, the blood meal market is segmented into porcine blood, poultry blood, and ruminant blood.

Based on application, the blood meal market is segmented into porcine feed, poultry feed, ruminant feed, and aqua feed.

Based on the process, the blood meal market is segmented into solar drying, drum drying, ring and flash drying, and spray drying.

Blood Meal Market Country Level Analysis

Blood meal market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country by source, application, and process as referenced above.

The countries covered in the blood meal market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Asia-Pacific dominates the blood meal market due to the rising demand of animal source food while North America will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 because of growing demand milk, meat, and eggs among the growing population in the region.

The country section of the blood meal market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Blood Meal Market Share Analysis

Blood meal market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to blood meal market.

The major players covered in the blood meal report are Darling Ingredients Inc., Terramar, West Coast Reduction Ltd., Valley Proteins, Inc., Ridley Corporation Limited, Allanasons Pvt Ltd, The Boyer Valley Company, Inc., FASA, Sanimax Industries Inc., APC Company, Inc., Apelsa Guadalajara, The Fertrell Company, Agro-industrial Complex Bačka Topola LTD, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

