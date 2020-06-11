USB Charger Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights | Just Wireless; AT&T Intellectual Property; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Huntkey; Baccus Global LLC; Inter IKEA Systems B.V.; Eaton; Twin-Star International; E-filliate, Inc.; Xiaomi; MIZCO International Inc.; S2DIO; Best Buy; Verizon; Monster Store;

As per study key players of this market are Just Wireless; AT&T Intellectual Property; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Huntkey; Baccus Global LLC; Inter IKEA Systems B.V.; Eaton; Twin-Star International; E-filliate, Inc.; Xiaomi; MIZCO International Inc.; S2DIO; Best Buy; Verizon; Monster Store; Goal Zero; j5 create; NATIVE UNION; Klein Electronics; VOXX International Corp.; myCharge; The Douglas Stewart Company; XENTRIS WIRELESS, LLC; Petra Industries, LLC; Prime Wire & Cable, Inc.; Tzumi.com; Qmadix; SDI Technologies, Inc.; Walmart Inc.; Sprint.com; T-Mobile USA, INC. and TYLT.

Global USB Charger Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 24.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 40.43 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.29% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased usage of smartphones for different functions which result in quicker drainage of battery requiring a variety of chargers adaptable in different conditions.

Market Definition: Global USB Charger Market

USB charger is a type of electronic device that is used for charging other consumer electronic devices, with it providing 5 volt DC standard output, whereas the amperage of the device varies from 0.7A to 2.4A. The charger is usually used with an AC power outlet and a USB cable is inserted at one end which provides the transfer of energy. The USB chargers can sense when they are connected to an AC unit and when they are connected to a computer system, through which they regulate drawing power.

Market Drivers:

Significant rise in usage and adoption of smartphones globally is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Increasing purchasing power resulting in rise of adoption of consumer electronics is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraint:

Presence of fake and counterfeit products in the market is expected to result in the restraint of the market growth

Segmentation: Global USB Charger Market

By Product Type

USB A Type Micro USB A USB 3.0 A Type

USB B Type USB Mini B (5 Pin) USB Mini B (4 Pin) Micro USB B USB 3.0 B Type USB 3.0 Micro B

USB C Type

By Charger Type

Wall Chargers

Portable Power Bank/Docking System/Alarm Clock

Car Charger

By Port

One

Two

Three

Four

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Application

Home Use

Car Use

Others

