The Impact of COVID-19 on the Submental Fat Treatment Market Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors 2027

Global Submental Fat Treatment Market By Type (Invasive Method, Minimally Invasive & Non Invasive Technology), End User (Cosmetic Centers, Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Medical Spa, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends & Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Submental Fat Treatment Market

Global submental fat treatment market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 3,188.00 million by 2027 from USD 1,192.99 million in 2019. Rising prevalence of obesity and Increased demand for minimally invasive procedures, are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Submental fat treatment comprises features advancement in the technology of submental fat treatment will impact in launching new product by the manufactures into the market which enhance its demand as well as availability of advanced and user friendly products have enhanced the demand of submental fat treatment. Currently various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative and advanced submental fat treatment device which expected to provide various other opportunities in the submental fat treatment market. However, high cost of procedures and stringent regulations for approval of products proves to be expected to restraint the market growth in the forecast period

The submental fat treatment market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an analyst brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Submental Fat Treatment Market Scope and Market Size

Submental fat treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into invasive method, minimally invasive & non-invasive technology. In 2020, minimally invasive & non-invasive technology segment is expected to dominate the market as the demand and adoption of these procedures are too high as compared to invasive procedures to reduce the time of procedure along with the side effects and enhanced patient satisfaction.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into into cosmetic centers, hospitals, dermatology clinics, medical spa and others. In 2020, cosmetic centers are expected to dominate the market due to large share of population from both the genders which are adopting these facilities for aesthetic treatments. Moreover these facilities are well equipped with instruments and infrastructural developments required for the high patient satisfaction and treatment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender and retail sales. In 2020, direct tenders are dominating the market as the providers are much focused on serving better services to customers along with reducing the overall cost. Along with that the availability of products also helps the providers in offering best services to their customers.

Submental Fat Treatment Market Country Level Analysis

The submental fat treatment market is analyzed and market size information is provided by type, end user and distribution channel.

The countries covered in the submental fat treatment market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

In North America, the U.S. is dominating the market because of increasing prevalence of obesity and rising demand for all types of treatment, while Germany is dominating the European market owing to increasing demand for non-invasive fat reduction in the region, whereas Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increasing awareness regarding the aesthetics and increasing number of cosmetic centers. Japan is leading the growth in Asia-Pacific due to high focus on aesthetics and impact of fat.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Rising Prevalence of Obesity and Increased Reliability on Liposuction Procedure

Submental fat treatment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in aesthetic industry with submental fat treatment sales, impact of advancement in the submental fat treatment and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the submental fat treatment market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Submental Fat Treatment Market Share Analysis

Submental fat treatment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to submental fat treatment market.

The major companies which are dealing in the submental fat treatment are Allergan, CANDELA CORPORATION, Cynosure LLC, Lumenis, INMODE, Cutera, Laser Lipo Ltd, Solta Medical, ERCHONIA CORPORATION, ALASTIN Skincare, ThermiGen, LLC., BTL Group of Companies, Alma Lasers (A Subsidiary of Sisram Medical Ltd), HIRONIC CO., LTD., and ENDYMED MEDICAL.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the submental fat treatment market.

For instance,

In July 2019, Cynosure expanded its body contouring product portfolio with Sculpsure petite mask for submental fat reduction. The expansion of body contouring portfolio is going to increase the company’s profit.

In December 2017, Allergan announced CoolSculpting as one of the first non-surgical fat reduction technology which has got FDA approval for double chin and submental fat treatment. This approval will lead Allergan to enhance its market of submental fat treatment technology.

Collaboration, product launch, business expansion, award and recognition, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the submental fat treatment market which also provides the benefit for organization to improve their offering for submental fat treatment.

