Procurement Analytics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Oracle, SAS Institute Inc, Coupa Software Inc., BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions, Rosslyn Analytics, JAGGAER,

Procurement Analytics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.67 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.42% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

New Growth Forecast Report on Global Procurement Analytics Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Application Area (Supply Chain Analytics, Risk Analytics, Spend Analytics, Demand Forecasting, Contract Management, Vendor Management), Deployment Type (Cloud, On- Premises), Organization Type (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market research report is always helpful to business or organization in every subject of trade for taking better decisions, solving the toughest business questions and minimizing the risk of failure. Some of the key players profiled in the study are

SAP SE,

Oracle,

SAS Institute Inc,

Coupa Software Inc.,

Zycus Inc,

Genpact,

Tungsten Corporation plc.,

Dataction,

Proactis Holdings Plc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Component (Solutions, Services),

Application Area (Supply Chain Analytics, Risk Analytics, Spend Analytics, Demand Forecasting, Contract Management, Vendor Management),

Deployment Type (Cloud, On- Premises),

Organization Type (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

Vertical (Retail and eCommerce, Manufacturing, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Energy and Utilities, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Others),

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Procurement Analytics market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Procurement Analytics market.

Global Procurement Analytics Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for cloud based analytical solutions is driving the growth of this market

Increasing focus on augmenting the ability of procurement channels is driving the market

Market Restraints:

Lack trained and skilled analytical professionals is restraining the growth of this market

Increasing awareness towards data security is another factor restraining market

Competition Analysis:

Chapters to deeply display the Global Procurement Analytics market

Introduction about Procurement Analytics

Procurement Analytics Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

Procurement Analytics Market by Application/End Users

Procurement Analytics Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

(2020-2027) table defined for each application/end-users

Procurement Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2017-2027)

Procurement Analytics Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

Procurement Analytics (Volume, Value and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Procurement Analytics Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data ……………..

Additionally Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors list is being provided for each listed manufacturers

Market Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin table for each product type which include , Product Type I, Product Type II & Product Type III

Procurement Analytics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Procurement Analytics Key Raw Materials Analysis

Procurement Analytics Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

Market Forecast (2020-2027)

……..and more in complete table of Contents

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Procurement Analytics Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Procurement Analytics Market ?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Procurement Analytics Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Procurement Analytics market? Get in-depth details about factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

